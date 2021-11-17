Balanced scoring leads WSSU men to 75-65 road win over Clark Atlanta

Winston-Salem State got a balanced scoring effort in a 75-65 victory on the road against Clark in Atlanta on Wednesday night.
Jonathan Hicklin led the way with 14 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots, and Javonte Cooke and Xavier Fennell each added 10 points.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s team shot 44 percent and was 9 of 20 on 3-point attempts. Hicklin was 7 of 8 on free throws as he constantly got to the basket.
"It was a great win for our overall team,” Hill said. “We had great balance with 42 points coming off the bench and we shot the ball great on 3's.”
Hill said his four players who were left over from the CIAA championship team in 2019-20 all contributed with Hicklin, Shamon Jackson (eight points, two blocks), Fennell and Jaylin Parker (9 points, three assists and three steals.)
An added bonus was the return of Fennell, who had been out the first two games of the season with a slight injury.
“His nickname is Padlock for his defense,” Hill said of Fennell, who was the Rams’ best defensive player in 2019-20.
Cameron Campbell added eight points for the Rams and Cyrille Diop added six points.
The depth that Hill talked about at the start of the season was evident with nine players playing significant minutes. Alexander Reed also had some good moments, playing nine minutes and scoring five points.
“We just have to get a little better every day,” Hill said.
The Rams will make their home debut on Friday at 7 p.m. against Carolina University.
The WSSU women opened their home schedule on Wednesday night with an easy 69-39 win over Carolina University at the Gaines Center.
Even though the Rams (2-1) were just 3 of 19 on 3-point attempts they outrebounded Carolina University 53-35 and were never threatened.
Amaya Tucker and Tyliah Burns each scored 13 points to lead the way for the Rams. Melody Prichard added 10 points and Kendra Ross had six points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Tucker did a nice job on defense and had a career-high nine steals as the Rams had 19 steals in the game.
The Rams will be at home again on Saturday against USC Aiken at 2 p.m.
