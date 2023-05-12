If you are expecting legendary coach ‘Wild’ Bill Hayes to slow down as he approaches his 80th birthday don’t know him very well.

From his hospital bed last week where he had to spend a couple of days because of a health issue he kept his cell phone close by. He needed his phone to finalize details on the second Bill and Carolyn Hayes Foundation Golf Tournament at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.

“I had to make a few calls,” Hayes said smiling on Friday afternoon as he stood near the practice putting green as the golf tournament rolled on.

Hayes, who will be 80 next month, admitted that he was probably doing too much in regards to the tournament and that landed him in the hospital. However, he said he was feeling fine and loved the turnout of more than 150 golfers.

“We tried to take his cell phone away from him,” said Hayes’ wife, Carolyn. “That didn’t go over too well.”

Friday’s tournament was the follow up to last year’s tournament that raised around $80,000 or so for college scholarships to N.C. Central (Bill’s alma mater), N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State. He compiled 195 wins coaching at A&T and WSSU cementing himself as one of the best coaches in state history.

The money raised isn't for football scholarships, but for the general student population. "It's about kids getting a chance to succeed in life," Hayes said.

Now his goal is to make sure that kids are getting those valuable scholarship dollars to get to college. Thanks to the tournament, a silent auction and donations there will be more than $100,000 raised.

“We won’t turn anybody down,” Hayes said about putting the money toward other schools such as Fayetteville State, where his nephew, Richard, is the head football coach. “We even helped out the Parkland girls high school golf team that needed money to get to a tournament near Washington, D.C. The bottom line is we want to help folks out so this is a big endeavor but it’s worth it.”

Thanks to scores of former players at WSSU and A&T as well as classmates and former teammates from N.C. Central, Hayes has made an impact with his foundation.

“I enjoy it, and giving back is what it’s all about at my stage in life,” Hayes said.

While he was working long and hard putting the tournament together it was too much, and admitted it.

“I have a great committee that helps with this tournament,” he said, "but I guess I need to rely on them and delegate a little more.”

Hayes promised he will do that in next year’s tournament.

George Williams, the legendary track coach at St. Aug’s who retired a couple of years ago, was in one of the foursomes playing for the cause.

“We need more people like Bill Hayes in this world,” said Williams, who was also an Olympic track coach in his hall of fame career. “This is the best cause, and we what he does for the community and what he’s done for HBCU’s is unbelievable.”

Williams said he got one of those calls from Hayes last week when Hayes was in the hospital.

“I told Bill to take it easy,” Williams said about that phone call. “I told him 'we got this for you.' When you see Bill Hayes anywhere in North Carolina or in this country, they’ll say ‘There goes that man.’”

Paul Allen, the head pro at Maple Chase, says seeing how many golfers have come out to the tournament over the last two years has been amazing. Maple Chase is where Hayes has been a member for several years.

“He’s really a special guy,” Allen said. “And this is for such a great cause.”

Showing their support was current football coaches Vincent Brown at A&T and Robert Massey at WSSU. WSSU and A&T play each other in Greensboro in 2024, and the game should be named the Bill Hayes Classic. Proof of why the game should be named in Hayes' honor is what he's doing in helping raise money for college scholarships.

“I told him when he mentioned to me a couple of months ago that I would come up for this,” said Brown, who was hired at A&T this spring. “It’s a tremendous effort on his part and it’s for a great cause.”

Massey, who is an N.C. Central graduate where he went on to play in the NFL, said seeing Hayes’ former players at A&T and WSSU get along with each other for a good cause is what it’s all about.

“There are scores of his former players here, so that tells you what he means to those guys,” Massey said referring to players such as Anthony Blalock, Robert Weeks, Keith “Speedy” Torrence, Michael Winbush, Timmy Newsome, Richard Daniels, Randy Bolton, Maseo Bolin, Donald Evans, Connell Maynor and Yancey Thigpen.

Also helping the cause were Randolph Childress, a former All-American basketball player at Wake Forest, Monte Ross, the A&T basketball coach, Bobby Collins, who is the Shaw head basketball coach and Keith Henry, an assistant football coach at N.C A&T.

“What Bill does for these young people is amazing,” Massey said. “And to help out with this cause means something, and it means something to all of us at Winston-Salem State. We talk about protecting that legacy, well Coach Hayes was the one who built that legacy from scratch.”