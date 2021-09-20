'California Kid' is just what WSSU's football team needed to help special teams this season

“He’s in that Will Johnson category,” said Massey, “and we like that he can punt as well so we’re happy he decided to come here.”

In Hamilton City, which has about 2,000 people, he grew up playing mostly soccer but then in his freshman year of high school gave football a try. He liked football and said it wasn’t that hard to change from soccer to standing there and taking a couple of steps to kick a football.

Esparza also has had some outstanding training thanks to Rigoberto Sanchez, who was the starting punter for the Indianapolis Colts. Sanchez, a Hamilton High School graduate who also played at Butte College, has been a mentor. Sanchez went on to play at Hawaii and is in his fifth season with the Colts.

The best news for Massey and the Rams is that Esparza, a business major, has three seasons of eligibility left. He and his girlfriend moved to an apartment off campus and are getting used to life in North Carolina.

“There’s been no real adjustments, but it’s just so much greener out here with all the trees and we really like it,” he said.