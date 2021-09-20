'California Kid' is just what WSSU's football team needed to help special teams this season

You can call Jobanni Esparza “The California Kid” or “J-Money” as long as he keeps making an impact on special teams at Winston-Salem State.
Through two games it’s obvious that the Rams have a new weapon and Robert Massey, the interim head coach, is not afraid to use Esparza’s right foot when needed. He’s already made four field goals on four attempts and has made his lone point-after attempt.
“I’m having fun,” said Esparza, who is from Hamilton City, California which is about 90 minutes north of Sacramento.
Esparza played 2018 for Butte, a junior college not far from his home but then in 2019 there was no football because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One day he was at work and got a call from Marvin Bohannon, the Rams’ defensive coordinator.
“Coach Bohannon calls me out of the blue and starts his pitch about Winston-Salem State,” Esparza said. “I’d never really heard of it, but I liked what he was saying.”
Despite not ever seeing the campus or ever being on the East Coast, Esparza signed his letter of intent and arrived on Aug. 1.
Massey said he’s the most talented kicker the Rams have had since the Will Johnson days. Johnson, who also punted and was the place kicker, was a four-year starter who graduated as one of the top kickers in school history in 2017. Johnson's senior season was in 2016, the last time the Rams won the CIAA championship.
“He’s in that Will Johnson category,” said Massey, “and we like that he can punt as well so we’re happy he decided to come here.”
In Hamilton City, which has about 2,000 people, he grew up playing mostly soccer but then in his freshman year of high school gave football a try. He liked football and said it wasn’t that hard to change from soccer to standing there and taking a couple of steps to kick a football.
Esparza also has had some outstanding training thanks to Rigoberto Sanchez, who was the starting punter for the Indianapolis Colts. Sanchez, a Hamilton High School graduate who also played at Butte College, has been a mentor. Sanchez went on to play at Hawaii and is in his fifth season with the Colts.
The best news for Massey and the Rams is that Esparza, a business major, has three seasons of eligibility left. He and his girlfriend moved to an apartment off campus and are getting used to life in North Carolina.
“There’s been no real adjustments, but it’s just so much greener out here with all the trees and we really like it,” he said.
After getting that initial call from Bohannon it was left up to Esparza to make the decision if he wanted to accept the scholarship offer. He next went to the internet to do some research about WSSU before talking to his parents.
“I talked to my parents about it and they’ve always done so much for me so to get a scholarship and to play at a Division II school was something I couldn’t pass up,” Esparza said.
In the 20-13 loss on Saturday night to N.C. Central he made a 22-yard field goal and a 37-yard field goal. In the opening-season loss to Catawba he made a 38-yarder and a 35-yarder.
What makes it apparent that Esparza will do a lot of damage is how cool and collected he is going about his business.
Offensive lineman Josh Peoples first started calling him J-Money in practice because Esparza was always on the money while going through kicking drills.
“We love how he’s done this season and he’s not fazed at all with the pressure,” Peoples said.
In 2019 special teams struggled and the Rams were just 5 of 7 on field-goal attempts and were 17 of 23 on point-after attempts in going 4-6 that season.
“I just want to be consistent,” said Esparaza, who is averaging 38 yards a punt through two games heading into the Rams first home game on Saturday against Elizabeth City State. “You want to be consistent and to do that you need to have good mechanics. And we’ve been working hard between my snapper (Carson Todd) and my holder (Dominque Graves) to make it all work.”
The investment the Rams have put into Esparza is a big one because he’s from out of state and that costs more than in-state tuition. With about 25 scholarships to work with Massey says it’s important to get the most bang for the scholarship buck.
“Coach Bohannon gets credit for him and he’s a good, young coach who looked long and hard at Jobanni even though he was out in California,” Massey said. “I think he’s made the adjustments coming from California and he’s doing everything we’ve asked of him.”
