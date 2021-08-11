Carlos Fields, a former All-America linebacker at WSSU, has joined Connell Maynor's staff at Alabama A&M

During that memorable 2012 season Fields led the way with 117 tackles and for his career at WSSU he had more than 350 tackles.

After his senior season in 2013 he signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders in the summer of 2014 and ended up staying nearly three years in the NFL spending most of his time on the practice squads of the Colts, Buccaneers, Giants, Redskins, Bills, Chargers and Eagles.

Soon after he ended his time in the NFL he started his teaching career at Thomasville High School in 2018.

Fields, 30, will be reunited with one of his college teammates who is on the staff at Alabama A&M. Offensive line coach Markus Lawrence was a key player from 2010 through 2013 when Maynor went 45-6 and won two CIAA titles and went to the NCAA Division II playoffs three straight seasons.

Other coaches on Maynor’s staff who was with Maynor when he was at WSSU include Jason Mai (quarterbacks coach), Duane Taylor (assistant head coach/offensive coordinator) and Kienus Boulware (defensive line coach).

Fields said that Boulware, who was the defensive coordinator for the Rams during his playing days, was instrumental in his development as a player.

I talked to my wife (Taz) about it and I'm here coaching the defensive ends and Coach Boulware has the interior linemen so we are coaching together so this is special," Fields said. "I feel like I’m home because I know five coaches on our staff.... And Coach Maynor is still the same coach, and is very competitive, loves to win and he's still doing his Ric Flair dance."

