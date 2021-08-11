Carlos Fields, a former All-America linebacker at WSSU, has joined Connell Maynor's staff at Alabama A&M

Carlos Fields, one of the top linebackers to ever play at Winston-Salem State, has landed as an assistant coach at Alabama A&M.
Fields will be reunited with Connell Maynor, the head coach of the Bulldogs, the SWAC champions this past spring.
“We really love what Carlos brings to the table and he’s going to help us on that defense,” Maynor said. “Carlos has been to the (NFL) and knows what it takes to get there, and he played at such a high level when he was at Winston.”
Fields helped the Rams get to the Division II national championship game in 2012 when they went 14-1, the best record for any program in the history of the CIAA. His four seasons with the Rams coincided with Maynor’s four seasons in Winston-Salem.
"I would like to thank Coach Maynor for the opportunity to come down and be on the staff," Fields said. "It was a situation that I could not bypass."
Fields, who has been teaching math at Thomasville Middle School and also coaching football, arrived at WSSU in 2009 from Northern Vance High School as a recruit of Coach Kermit Blount.
Maynor arrived in 2010 and found a redshirt freshman in Fields who wound up starting for four years.
Fields was a D-II All-America during his four seasons as a starter, was a two-time CIAA defensive player of the year and a three-time All-CIAA player. He was also named to the Division II All-Decade team by d2football.com.
During that memorable 2012 season Fields led the way with 117 tackles and for his career at WSSU he had more than 350 tackles.
After his senior season in 2013 he signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders in the summer of 2014 and ended up staying nearly three years in the NFL spending most of his time on the practice squads of the Colts, Buccaneers, Giants, Redskins, Bills, Chargers and Eagles.
Soon after he ended his time in the NFL he started his teaching career at Thomasville High School in 2018.
Fields, 30, will be reunited with one of his college teammates who is on the staff at Alabama A&M. Offensive line coach Markus Lawrence was a key player from 2010 through 2013 when Maynor went 45-6 and won two CIAA titles and went to the NCAA Division II playoffs three straight seasons.
Other coaches on Maynor’s staff who was with Maynor when he was at WSSU include Jason Mai (quarterbacks coach), Duane Taylor (assistant head coach/offensive coordinator) and Kienus Boulware (defensive line coach).
Fields said that Boulware, who was the defensive coordinator for the Rams during his playing days, was instrumental in his development as a player.
I talked to my wife (Taz) about it and I'm here coaching the defensive ends and Coach Boulware has the interior linemen so we are coaching together so this is special," Fields said. "I feel like I’m home because I know five coaches on our staff.... And Coach Maynor is still the same coach, and is very competitive, loves to win and he's still doing his Ric Flair dance."
