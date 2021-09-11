Catawba spoils WSSU's opening game of the season with a 28-6 win in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Winston-Salem State’s long wait to play another football game ended on Saturday night.
It was 672 days or 22 months since the Rams played, but Catawba spoiled it with a 28-6 win at Shuford Stadium.
The Indians (2-0) used a balanced offense and a stingy defense to come away with the win.
After such a long layoff between games, the Rams had trouble with penalties (11 for 82 yards), as well as finding consistency with their offense. They failed to establish any kind of running game and alternated quarterbacks in Dominique Graves and Cameron Lewis.
The Indians took a 21-6 lead late in the third quarter when quarterback Ken Avent hit Kujuan Pryor with a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Early in the fourth quarter, Graves threw a costly interception that Mike Jones of the Indians turned into a 73-yard return for a touchdown and a 28-6 lead.
Avent coughed up the ball after a long drive in the third quarter as Deiontae Jones recovered the fumble for the Rams. However, the Rams’ offense stalled and Avent came right back to increase the Indians’ lead.
In the first half, the Indians scored on their first possession with running back Jyrea Martin scoring from 3 yards out. Clayton Crile’s point after attempt was good for a 7-0 lead.
Graves, the Rams’ starting quarterback the past two seasons, played on the first series but the drive stalled.
Lewis replaced Graves for the second and third possessions of the half and guided the Rams to two field goals, both by Jabanni Esparza, a junior college transfer from California.
Esparaza’s 38-yard field goal cut the lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter.
Martin scored again for the Indians on a 4 yard run and Crile’s kick made it 14-3.
Late in the half, however, Esparza’s 35-yard field goal cut the lead to 14-6 at halftime.
The Rams only had the ball four times in the first half but costly penalties (7 for 65 yards) hurt the offense.
The Rams had nine possessions in the game with Lewis guiding the offense on five possessions while Graves had four cracks at it. The two quarterbacks combined to go 10 of 27 passing for 127 yards and the one interception by Graves.
Notes: WSSU will play N.C. Central this Saturday at 6 p.m. in a nonconference game. It’s the first time the two programs will meet since 2010. Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director, said the school has sold out of its 500 tickets that N.C. Central sent. “We are getting 500 more to sell so we’re excited about that game,” Thomas said…. Catawba will play its third straight home game on Saturday against Barton, a first-year program…. WSSU and Catawba are scheduled to play again next season in Winston-Salem but the contract has not been renewed yet…. In the first half the Rams ran 28 plays while the Indians had 22 plays.
WSSU ;3 ;3 ;0 ;0 ;- ;6
Catawba ;7 ;7 ;7 ;7 ;- ;28
C – Martin 3 run (Crile kick)
W – Esparza 38 field goal
C – Martin 4 run (Crile kick)
W – Esparza 35 field goal
C – Pryor 10 pass from Avent (Crile kick)
C – Jones 73 yard interception return (Crile kick)
A – 3,744
