Catawba spoils WSSU's opening game of the season with a 28-6 win in Salisbury

Graves, the Rams’ starting quarterback the past two seasons, played on the first series but the drive stalled.

Lewis replaced Graves for the second and third possessions of the half and guided the Rams to two field goals, both by Jabanni Esparza, a junior college transfer from California.

Esparaza’s 38-yard field goal cut the lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter.

Martin scored again for the Indians on a 4 yard run and Crile’s kick made it 14-3.

Late in the half, however, Esparza’s 35-yard field goal cut the lead to 14-6 at halftime.

The Rams only had the ball four times in the first half but costly penalties (7 for 65 yards) hurt the offense.

The Rams had nine possessions in the game with Lewis guiding the offense on five possessions while Graves had four cracks at it. The two quarterbacks combined to go 10 of 27 passing for 127 yards and the one interception by Graves.