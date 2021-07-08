Cautious approach: WSSU gearing up for first game in 22 months with opener set for early September

Trepidation will accompany the joy that will come with Winston-Salem State getting closer to playing football again.

Nobody’s quite sure how things will look after what will be nearly 22 months since the previous football game was played. The Rams will open the season at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 against UNC Pembroke at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“My concerns are for the guys and their soft tissues,” said Rams interim head coach Robert Massey. “You are talking about guys who have been away from it since November of 2019 when we last had a game. There’s going to be an adjustment, there’s no doubt about that.”

While a few schools in the Division II CIAA had spring practices, the Rams managed to get in 10 of the 15 practices allowed by the NCAA before COVID-19 issues caused a halt.

“I’m OK with the physicality of it, and I think we’ll work out the kinks when we start practice (on Aug. 9),” said Ta'Shaun Taylor, a linebacker and defensive end who led the Rams with 85 tackles in 2019. “We’ve been away from it for a while, but I feel like the tools will come back and we’ll just sharpen those tools up and be ready to go.”