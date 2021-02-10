CBS Sports Network to highlight famous 1966-67 WSSU basketball team on Thursday night

The documentary takes a look at that 1966-67 team that went 31-1 and won the NCAA Division II championship led by Earl “The Pearl” Monroe. Not only was Monroe interviewed for the documentary that’s called “Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State,” several of his teammates such as Ernie Brown and Eugene Smiley were also interviewed.

Part of the backdrop of the story is how the Rams were so good that the games were moved from tiny Whitaker Gym to Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem. During a time where the city was separated by race, whites and blacks flocked to the coliseum to see Monroe and the Rams play.

Monroe averaged 41.5 points per game and the Rams became the first HBCU to win an NCAA championship in any sport.

The documentary, which is produced by Blake Berson with Sammy Smith as associate producer, began shooting footage during the 2018-19 season. Berson and his crew were on campus to shoot various scenes at the Gaines Center as well as talk to Cleo Hill Jr., who is the Rams’ current coach. Hill’s father, Cleo Sr., was on of Gaines’ first big stars in the 1950’s.