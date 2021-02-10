CBS Sports Network to highlight famous 1966-67 WSSU basketball team on Thursday night

When Chris Paul was growing up one of the first famous people he met was Big House Gaines, the legendary basketball coach at athletics director at Winston-Salem State.
Paul had no trouble saying yes when asked to help narrate a documentary on one of Gaines’ most famous basketball teams. On Thursday night on CBS Network at 7 p.m. Paul will help tell the story of the 1966-67 national championship Rams.
Paul, 35, and a former Wake Forest star who has had a long and outstanding NBA career, got to know Gaines in his teenage years because of Paul’s grandfather.
“Coach Gaines was a celebrity to me when I was growing up, and he knew my grandfather (the late Nathaniel Jones),” Paul said in October when he was at WSSU helping get students to the voting booth. “I’ve got so many memories because this is Winston-Salem and this is where my heart is.”
Paul’s AAU team also used to practice at the Gaines Center and his parents, Robin and Charles, both attended WSSU.
I think I'll make time to see this - Feb. 11 at 7:00 PM, ET on @CBSSportsNet - #BHM first - @EarlThePearl_15 led 1966-67 @WSSURAMS were the 1st #HBCU team to win a @NCAA Championship - "Big House, The Pearl, & the Triumph of Winston-Salem State" https://t.co/lvzmFd16Md— Clarence Gaines (@ClarenceGaines2) February 8, 2021
The documentary takes a look at that 1966-67 team that went 31-1 and won the NCAA Division II championship led by Earl “The Pearl” Monroe. Not only was Monroe interviewed for the documentary that’s called “Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State,” several of his teammates such as Ernie Brown and Eugene Smiley were also interviewed.
Part of the backdrop of the story is how the Rams were so good that the games were moved from tiny Whitaker Gym to Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem. During a time where the city was separated by race, whites and blacks flocked to the coliseum to see Monroe and the Rams play.
Monroe averaged 41.5 points per game and the Rams became the first HBCU to win an NCAA championship in any sport.
The documentary, which is produced by Blake Berson with Sammy Smith as associate producer, began shooting footage during the 2018-19 season. Berson and his crew were on campus to shoot various scenes at the Gaines Center as well as talk to Cleo Hill Jr., who is the Rams’ current coach. Hill’s father, Cleo Sr., was on of Gaines’ first big stars in the 1950’s.
Monroe said when the documentary was being made he was excited about the opportunity to tell the story about that amazing run. While Monroe, who went on to become one of the best NBA players in history and is in the Naismith Hall of Fame, was the centerpiece of the team he wanted to make sure his teammates get recognized.
“The entire team graduated and we’re all proud of that fact,” Monroe said in December. “Just getting a chance to talk about what that era was like and for all of those guys to get to voice what they were thinking is great. I’m excited that the documentary was completed.”
336-727-4081