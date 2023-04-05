Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State was smiling through his cell phone on Wednesday morning after he landed an offensive coordinator.

“Man, I got my guy and I couldn’t be happier,” Massey said about the hiring of Chris Barnette, a for-mer offensive coordinator at N.C. A&T.

Barnette was part of four Celebration Bowl championships at A&T and also four MEAC championships during his time with the Aggies.

After the Aggies hired their next head coach in Vincent Brown he did not retain Barnette on his staff.

“He was right there for us so we moved fast to try and get him and it’s worked out,” Massey said about Barnette attending spring practice on Tuesday.

Barnette replaces Kam Smith, who was offensive coordinator for two seasons but left coaching and is working in Raleigh in his brother's construction business.

Massey joked about what they were going to do with Barnette's A&T gear after spending the last four seasons in Greensboro. The Aggies and Rams have been rivals for years.

"We're going to have a big bonfire," Massey said with a laugh.