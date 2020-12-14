CIAA cancels basketball season as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

“This decision was made in the best interest of the conference as a whole.”

Lincoln (Pa.), which started playing games in November, will not be permitted to play games in 2021, according to McWilliams. Schools in the CIAA will not be permitted to play non-conference games.

“This is a unified decision with our board and with our conference,” McWilliams said. “We know there are schools that want to play, but when we get to January there will not be any teams in the CIAA playing basketball.”

McWilliams said it will be up to individual schools if they choose to practice this spring.

“The one thing I’m proud about this conference is we are unified,” McWilliams said. “And they believe in doing things for the brand and what’s right for our conference. But also for their student-athletes, and I don’t think we ever make bad decisions. We are here to lead and make the right call, and that’s what we are doing here.”

McWilliams, a Hampton graduate and a former player and coach in the CIAA, said she feels bad for everybody involved.