CIAA, ESPN agree to deal to broadcast the CIAA women's and men's basketball tournaments

The CIAA and ESPN have reached an agreement to broadcast the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments through 2024.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by ESPN.

ESPN said in a news release it has agreed to the media rights of the oldest HBCU in the country to help the network enhance its coverage of HBCU’s.

The agreement calls for all 22 games of both of the conference’s tournaments to be available on an ESPN platform.

This year’s two tournaments will be held in Baltimore Feb. 22-26. Traditionally the women's and men's tournament have ended on Saturday afternoon with the women's championship and at night with the men's championships but now each of the tournaments will conclude on Friday night, Feb. 26.

Winston-Salem State’s men are the defending champions having won the last tournament in Charlotte after the 2019-20 season. The CIAA did not compete in basketball last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2022 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Md. The men’s tournament is celebrating its 76th year, while it will be the 47th edition of the women’s tournament.