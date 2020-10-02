CIAA will not play football this spring, and basketball season will not start until early January

McWilliams couldn't be reached for further comment. The only sentence in the news release that mentions football said it will not sponsor a championship this spring.

In July, the conference conference pulled the plug on fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope was to play those fall sports in the spring, but football will not be played.

Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, held a Zoom meeting to tell this players and then had an in-person meeting with his eight seniors.

"That was the toughest," Massey said. "Those eight seniors are going to graduate and you hate that their careers are over. Now, we left it open if they do want to come back but like I told them the most important thing is they are going to graduate."

Massey said it was tough on the freshmen as well.

"I just told them this is a life lesson and you guys are new to college altogether," Massey said. "It's a tough thing knowing we won't have a season at all in the spring, but we'll be OK and we just have learn more about this virus and keep moving on."

Massey said that the Rams will have their normal practices this spring with an interasquad game.