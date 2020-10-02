CIAA will not play football this spring, source says

The CIAA will not play football this spring.
The CIAA, whose members include Winston-Salem State, is scheduled to release the information this afternoon, a source said. The announcement is expected about 4 p.m.
League chancellors and presidents were scheduled to vote Thursday night to determine how many conference games would be played this spring.
“Instead of voting on that, they decided to not play football at all this spring,” the source said.
In July the conference pulled the plug on fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope was to play those fall sports in the spring, but football will not be played.
The conference has not made a decision on basketball schedules, but the source said: “I think basketball will be played, but it won’t have the normal amount of games.”
A veteran head football coach from the CIAA said he was going to be breaking the news to his team via Zoom at around 2:30 this afternoon. "That's not going to be pleasant because we were holding out hope we could play games this spring. It's just tough."
Another source said that the CIAA will also cancel indoor track for this winter.
One problem that Winston-Salem State would have had this spring is finding a place to play its games.
Bowman Gray Stadium shares its use with NASCAR racing, and the contract with the city goes from March 1 through mid-August with Winston-Salem Racing, Inc.
If the CIAA would have scheduled a conference season this spring those games would have likely been in March and April. WSSU would have likely had to find a stadium to play in for its home games.
