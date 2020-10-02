CIAA will not play football this spring, source says

The CIAA will not play football this spring.

The CIAA, whose members include Winston-Salem State, is scheduled to release the information this afternoon, a source said. The announcement is expected about 4 p.m.

League chancellors and presidents were scheduled to vote Thursday night to determine how many conference games would be played this spring.

“Instead of voting on that, they decided to not play football at all this spring,” the source said.

In July the conference pulled the plug on fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope was to play those fall sports in the spring, but football will not be played.

The conference has not made a decision on basketball schedules, but the source said: “I think basketball will be played, but it won’t have the normal amount of games.”