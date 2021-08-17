City approves the naming of the football field at Bowman Gray Stadium after Bill Hayes

It’s been a long time since Bill Hayes’ football players put on uniforms at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped playing for him.
Hayes, who coached both schools to a combined six conference titles and won 195 games in his legendary career, will have the ultimate honor with the naming of the field after him at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The city council voted unanimously to make it happen in a meeting on Monday night. The city owns the stadium, and that was the first hurdle in Bill Hayes Field becoming a reality.
“This is something all of us former players have pushed for and came together for and now it’s a reality,” said Donald Evans, a former NFL player who played for WSSU and was one of the many players who pushed for this honor. “And I think what says the most about Coach Hayes is that players from A&T and WSSU came together as one to get this done.”
Hayes, 78, will also have a bronze stature erected in his honor thanks to $130,000 already raised to help pay for it by his former players and longtime friends. The plan is to put the stature near the Bowman Gray Stadium field house.
Hayes, who grew up in Durham a few football fields away from N.C. Central where he played football and graduated, said he is overwhelmed by what his players have done for him.
“It is times like this that causes me to reflect on the time as a kid that I was in bed fighting Polio,” said Hayes, who is in about every hall of fame there is including the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. “I promised God that if he let me walk, one day I would run and jump. And if he let me run and jump.. I would go hard and do something special with my life.”
Hayes did do something special through football guiding countless young men as a college coach, first as an assistant at Wake Forest in the mid-1970s and then as the highly-successful head coach at WSSU and N.C. A&T.
“There are so many of us who played for him and learned from him, but it wasn’t just about football,” said Evans, who is the highest-drafted NFL player in WSSU history who was taken in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams in 1987. “Coach Hayes came into our lives for a reason, and we wanted this to happen while he was still around and still with us.”
Not only is the fundraising campaign geared to erect the statue and maintain it there’s also a Carolyn and Bill Hayes Scholarship that is being developed.
“The response has been great and we’ve put a lot of effort into getting this done, but the first step was seeking the approval of the city of Winston-Salem and we thank them for seeing our vision,” Evans said.
Evans said that Chancellor Elwood Robinson of WSSU and others at the school are on board with the naming of the field.
“We hope that this will be done this fall so we’ll sort out the details a little later,” Evans said about the timeframe of naming the field.
Hayes coached at North Forsyth, but was hired at Wake Forest as its first black assistant football coach before moving across town in 1975 to coach the Rams.
Hayes won two mythical HBCU national championships with A&T in 1990 and ’99 and won three MEAC titles in 1991, ’92 and ’99. At his time at WSSU he transformed a moribund program into a Division II powerhouse winning three CIAA titles in 1977, ’78 and ’87. He went 195-104-2 in is head coaching career from 1976 through 2002.
His 1977 and ’78 teams went unbeaten in both seasons and are considered two of the best teams in CIAA history.
What started the ball rolling on honoring Hayes for his work in college athletics was a dinner held at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club in May where some of the best Aggies and Rams who played for Hayes. Hayes, who plays golf three or four times a week, said he couldn’t believe what a great night it was.
At the time of the dinner Hayes grew emotional saying “these are my guys.”
His 'guys' have helped Hayes win another game.
