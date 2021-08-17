City approves the naming of the football field at Bowman Gray Stadium after Bill Hayes

“It is times like this that causes me to reflect on the time as a kid that I was in bed fighting Polio,” said Hayes, who is in about every hall of fame there is including the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. “I promised God that if he let me walk, one day I would run and jump. And if he let me run and jump.. I would go hard and do something special with my life.”

Hayes did do something special through football guiding countless young men as a college coach, first as an assistant at Wake Forest in the mid-1970s and then as the highly-successful head coach at WSSU and N.C. A&T.

“There are so many of us who played for him and learned from him, but it wasn’t just about football,” said Evans, who is the highest-drafted NFL player in WSSU history who was taken in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams in 1987. “Coach Hayes came into our lives for a reason, and we wanted this to happen while he was still around and still with us.”

Not only is the fundraising campaign geared to erect the statue and maintain it there’s also a Carolyn and Bill Hayes Scholarship that is being developed.

“The response has been great and we’ve put a lot of effort into getting this done, but the first step was seeking the approval of the city of Winston-Salem and we thank them for seeing our vision,” Evans said.