Clara Gaines, the widow of Clarence “Big House” Gaines, died from complications of pneumonia in Chicago on Thursday night. She was 95.
“Ms. Clara” as she was known by many was a fixture at Winston-Salem State and in the Winston-Salem community for more than 50 years. She was by Big House’s side during his legendary 47-year career at WSSU and where married for 55 years up until Big House’s death in April of 2005.
“She had a good life and she had a proud life,” said daughter, Lisa, by telephone on Friday morning. “It’s been a challenging couple of weeks but I had put her in Hospice Care because that way I could see her. She was feisty up until the end but her body just sort of failed.”
Clara taught English and Latin at the old Atkins High School before becoming a guidance counselor there. She then moved to East Forsyth after schools became desegregated.
"My mom was a big educator and she loved being in the classroom and teaching," Lisa said.
In 2017 Clara moved to Chicago to be closer to Lisa. Her brother, Clarence Jr., lives in Los Angeles and has frequently visited Winston-Salem and Chicago.
On Thursday afternoon Lisa said that her mother was starting to transition but she was able to show her a YouTube clip of Big House talking about Clara's impact.
"She could hear it and she smiled," Lisa said.
Clara ended up passing just before CBS Sports Network aired a documentary about Big House's most famous team, the 1966-67 championship team. The Rams went 31-1 and won the NCAA Division II championship led by Earl "The Pearl" Monroe.
Clara, a daughter of a United Methodist minister, and Big House met in 1946 in Winston-Salem. Big House arrived in Winston-Salem in 1945 and was first a football coach for four years as well as the basketball coach. He stuck with basketball and won 828 games over 47 years and is in just about every basketball hall of fame there is.
“We both moved to Winston-Salem around the same time, and we ended up meeting,” she told the Journal in 2015. “God brought us together.”
What made Clara and Big House and their two children such a big part of the WSSU and Winston-Salem community was their commitment to each other and to the area. Big House could have possibly left for a bigger job with more money, but that wasn't the goal.
In the 1980s the city of Winston-Salem named the street outside their house in East Winston "Big House Gaines Blouavard uavard svard " uvard" vard" Big House's
336-727-4081