Clara Gaines, the widow of Big House Gaines, has died at the age of 95

Clara Gaines, the widow of Clarence “Big House” Gaines, died from complications of pneumonia in Chicago on Thursday night. She was 95.

“Ms. Clara” as she was known by many was a fixture at Winston-Salem State and in the Winston-Salem community for more than 50 years. She was by Big House’s side during his legendary 47-year career at WSSU and where married for 55 years up until Big House’s death in April of 2005.

“She had a good life and she had a proud life,” said daughter, Lisa, by telephone on Friday morning. “It’s been a challenging couple of weeks but I had put her in Hospice Care because that way I could see her. She was feisty up until the end but her body just sort of failed.”

Clara taught English and Latin at the old Atkins High School before becoming a guidance counselor there. She then moved to East Forsyth after schools became desegregated.

"My mom was a big educator and she loved being in the classroom and teaching," Lisa said.

In 2017 Clara moved to Chicago to be closer to Lisa. Her brother, Clarence Jr., lives in Los Angeles and has frequently visited Winston-Salem and Chicago.