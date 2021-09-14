Claudette Weston picks up another well-deserved award for her service to the community

I call her the unofficial Mayor of Winston-Salem.

Claudette Weston knows just about everybody in Winston-Salem, so she might as well be the Mayor. And the best thing is, we get to know her back.

Her impact on the community has been well-documented for years, and now she’s been honored again.

Weston, who admits only to being in her 80s, has been named the 2021 Service Through Sports Award winner by the Winston-Salem Dash. The Dash has given out a community award every year since 2010 when the late Big House Gaines was the first winner.

And it’s rather appropriate that Weston, who was good friends with Gaines, is this year’s winner.

It was back in the 1960s when Weston worked with city officials to help get Gaines’ outstanding teams from Winston-Salem State to be able to play at the old War Memorial Coliseum. Blacks and whites wanted to see Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and the rest of the Rams play and Whitaker Gym was just two small so Weston used her contacts with the city to help get the games moved off campus.

