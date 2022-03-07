Cleo Hill Jr. has built a consistent winner in the CIAA in his three seasons at Winston-Salem State

Q: What did you think about the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore after moving from Charlotte?

A: “I thought that whatever shortcomings they had they did a good job of bringing them up and then fixing those things. Like when they showed us the picture of the stage (for the All-CIAA lunch-eon) it was really small but they ended up making it look really good.”

Q: Was there anything that needs work for next year’s CIAA Tournament?

A: “I would have to say maybe the locker rooms because they were really like classrooms so that’s something that was challenging to me.”

Q: What will be your biggest emphasis in recruiting?

A: “We want to rebound the ball better. That’s something we must improve on as we look to next season and beyond. That was obvious in the Virginia Union loss so we’ll address it. The No. 1 think is finding guys who want a top-flight education and WSSU is an academic school so we want to find the right guys that fit for what we do on the court and in the classroom.”