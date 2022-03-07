Cleo Hill Jr. has built a consistent winner in the CIAA in his three seasons at Winston-Salem State

Maintaining consistency isn’t easy in college basketball, even at the Division II level.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of Winston-Salem State smiled when asked about having two straight 19-win seasons that included two Southern Division titles and one CIAA championship. Two years ago the 19 wins netted the CIAA Tournament title, and this season the Rams lost in the semifinals to Virginia Union. The Panthers beat the Rams three times as they went 19-7.
Hill, 56, has gone 50-32 in his three seasons and is 240-166 in 15 seasons coaching at Cheyney State, Shaw and WSSU.
Combined with his late father, Cleo Hill, who coached 24 years at Essex County Community College in New Jersey, they have combined to win 729 games. Cleo Hill Sr., a former WSSU star who was a No. 1 draft pick in the NBA, won 489 games as a junior college coach.
The luxury Hill and his two longtime assistant coaches have is recruiting in Division II never really stops.
While recruiting and exit interviews with a few of his departing seniors are his top priorities, Hill’s also a salesman these days. He’s helping his daughter sell Girl Scout cookies.
“You want to buy a box or two?” he said from his office just above the Gaines Center, where his team went an incredible 10-0 at home for the first time since the glory days of Big House Gaines in the 1970s.
Hill, who had his contract extended that is good through the next three seasons, answered a variety of questions a few days after the Rams were eliminated from the CIAA Tournament.
Q: What was the highlight of the season for you?
A: “You asked me after it was over, but the Fayetteville State game (in which Jon Hicklin made a last second jumper at the buzzer to win) was the first game-winner at the buzzer that we had here. That was a good one in front of a packed house, and it was nip and tuck the whole way.”
Q: What was the lowlight of the season?
A: “I would have to say at the CIAA Tournament because for the most part we put some good streaks together all season and I don’t think we ever lost two in a row (other than their two exhibition games to Duke and Wake Forest). That loss there, and the fact we lost to them three times obviously hurt.”
Q: Was there one player or players who surprised you this past sea-son?
A: “Probably Javonte (Cooke), because we maybe didn’t realize what kind of a leader he turned into. He brought that energy and he was vocal a lot of times so that was good.”
Q: What did you think about the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore after moving from Charlotte?
A: “I thought that whatever shortcomings they had they did a good job of bringing them up and then fixing those things. Like when they showed us the picture of the stage (for the All-CIAA lunch-eon) it was really small but they ended up making it look really good.”
Q: Was there anything that needs work for next year’s CIAA Tournament?
A: “I would have to say maybe the locker rooms because they were really like classrooms so that’s something that was challenging to me.”
Q: What will be your biggest emphasis in recruiting?
A: “We want to rebound the ball better. That’s something we must improve on as we look to next season and beyond. That was obvious in the Virginia Union loss so we’ll address it. The No. 1 think is finding guys who want a top-flight education and WSSU is an academic school so we want to find the right guys that fit for what we do on the court and in the classroom.”
Q: Two senior starters, Jon Hicklin and Xavier Fennell, do have an extra year of eligibility so will they decide to come back for next season?
A: “We’ve got exit interviews with both of them so we’ll discuss it to see what they are thinking. Both of those guys are champions (as part of the 2020 CIAA championship team) and have meant a lot to this program.”
Q: You’ve been here four years with three seasons on the court and you’ve got a solid contract so how much does that help you in recruiting?
A: “It does help because at past jobs I’ve been in the last year of a contract at Chaney and at Shaw and it can hurt you sometimes.”
Q: You sort of hit the lottery when you selected Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith as your assistant coaches. How much will it help to keep those two on staff?
A: “They just fit and there wasn’t 104 applicants like for my job but there were a good amount of applicants so I looked at those two very closely. When you consider their experience, their basket-ball IQ, their personalities and backgrounds they’ve been tremendous for me. We just know each other very well and that’s big in this business.”
Q: What’s the thing that’s helped you the most in your four years here at Winston-Salem State as you’ve built the program?
A: “It has to be the support of the student body, the alumni and the faculty and staff. When you have all of that support it really makes a difference.”
336-727-4081