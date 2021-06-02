Cleo Hill Jr. of WSSU says Mike Krzyzewski helped him along the way in the coaching profession

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of Winston-Salem State has a history with Coach Mike Krzyzewski that goes back to Hill’s playing days at N.C. Central.
Hill is a former star player for the Eagles who got to know Johnny Dawkins and Tommy Amaker, who played for Coach K around in the mid-1980s.
“We were in school around the same time so I got to know those guys and while I didn’t meet Coach K until after I graduated he’s the GOAT as far as I’m concerned,” said Hill, whose Rams were supposed to play the Blue Devils last season but COVID-19 ruined those plans.
The Rams were the CIAA champions in 2019 and Coach K usually plays the defending champs the next season. But WSSU never played this past season, and the ACC decided to not play exhibition games and just two or three non-conference games during the shortened 2019-20 season.
“It’s a high probability we play them this season and it would be an honor if that works out,” Hill said. "Coach K has done so much for the sport, and to hear that he's going to shut it down after this season is a shock."
When Hill was at Shaw and the Bears won the CIAA title in 2011 the next season Hill faced Coach K in Durham in an exhibition game. The Blue Devils won 80-66, but Hill said it was an incredible experience.
After Shaw fired Hill a couple of years later Hill's father, former WSSU great Cleo Hill Sr., died. Hill was also out of coaching. On a whim he called Coach K to see if Hill could come watch a practice or two.
“He couldn’t have been more gracious because I was pretty down in the dumps wondering if I was going to get back into coaching,” Hill said. “I was doing the player development thing, but after that visit with him at Duke and seeing a couple of practices I was convinced I wanted to get back into coaching.”
Hill would eventually land at WSSU in the spring of 2018 and in his two seasons he has won a CIAA title. The Rams will be the defending champions again for this season.
“That was in 2016 when I was able to come to Durham and see those practices,” Hill said. “I know he might not even remember that but to me that really stood out as somebody helping another coach.”
