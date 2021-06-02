Cleo Hill Jr. of WSSU says Mike Krzyzewski helped him along the way in the coaching profession

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of Winston-Salem State has a history with Coach Mike Krzyzewski that goes back to Hill’s playing days at N.C. Central.

Hill is a former star player for the Eagles who got to know Johnny Dawkins and Tommy Amaker, who played for Coach K around in the mid-1980s.

“We were in school around the same time so I got to know those guys and while I didn’t meet Coach K until after I graduated he’s the GOAT as far as I’m concerned,” said Hill, whose Rams were supposed to play the Blue Devils last season but COVID-19 ruined those plans.

The Rams were the CIAA champions in 2019 and Coach K usually plays the defending champs the next season. But WSSU never played this past season, and the ACC decided to not play exhibition games and just two or three non-conference games during the shortened 2019-20 season.

“It’s a high probability we play them this season and it would be an honor if that works out,” Hill said. "Coach K has done so much for the sport, and to hear that he's going to shut it down after this season is a shock."