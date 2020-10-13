 Skip to main content
College basketball practice previews: Winston-Salem State men
One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason.

Winston-Salem State men

First practice date

Thursday

2019-20 record

13-3 CIAA, 19-10 overall; won CIAA Tournament championship

Key losses

G Rob Colon (17 points, CIAA Tournament MVP)

C Mason Harrell (6.7 points, 6.9 rebounds; led team in blocked shots)

Key returnees

F Jaylen Alston (12.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, led team in steals)

PG Jon Hicklin (8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists)

G Justice Kithcart (7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds)

Key additions

PG Isaac Parson (6-1 guard who averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds last season at Kinston High School)

G Samage Teel (6-2 guard who was ranked 60th-best senior in North Carolina by phenomhoopsreport.com)

C Rasheen Merlin (6-9 junior college transfer who averaged 13.2 points and 9.8 rebounds for Rowan College-Burlington County in New Jersey)

About the preseason

It will be a long preseason since the CIAA announced that games won’t be played until January. There will be plenty of time for Coach Cleo Hill Jr. to build that same chemistry the Rams had last season on their way to the CIAA Tournament title. Part of that time will be used to see who takes the big shots down the stretch now that Colon has graduated as one of the top scorers in school history.

