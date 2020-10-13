 Skip to main content
College basketball practice previews: Winston-Salem State women
WSSU Rams athletics logo

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason.

Winston-Salem State women

First practice date

Thursday

2019-20 record

7-9 CIAA, 15-16 overall

About the preseason

The return of Amaya Tucker, a former star at Reagan, will be a big boost to the Rams. Tucker missed last season with a foot injury but her shooting touch will open up the middle. Coach L’Tona Lamonte took a big leap last season despite a rash of injuries when they went all the way to the CIAA Tournament semifinals. Lamonte has a veteran team that might just be able to make another big leap in the CIAA.

