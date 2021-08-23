Competition for starting spots on offense heating up at Winston-Salem State

The competition at Winston-Salem State’s practices has been fierce thanks to so many starters needed on offense.
After two years between seasons because of COVID-19 the Rams and Robert Massey, the interim head coach, finding starters at running back and wide receiver have been a priority.
To top that, there’s also a battle going on for the starting quarterback position.
Here’s a look at what’s transpired so far as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 4 opener at home against UNC Pembroke
Quarterback spot down to two
Dominique Graves, a junior who started his first two seasons with the Rams, is looking over his shoulder at transfer Cameron Lewis, who played one season at East Tennessee State.
Lewis is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds who is from Atlanta and was on the roster in 2020 but the Rams didn’t play any games. He went through 10 practices in spring football before COVID-19 shut that down.
“It kind of shows you why you play the game,” Graves said about getting pushed in practice by Lewis. “When you kind of get complacent about things you have somebody that can play the same caliber as you and that helps.”
Offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw will not reveal who has the upper hand as to who will start in the opener at quarterback.
Lewis says it’s been fun battling with Graves.
“You want that every day to bring out the best in you from the competition standpoint,” said Lewis, who in 2019 for East Tennessee State played in six games and was 4 of 7 passing for 85 yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 carries for 77 yards with two touchdowns and showed his athletic ability by also playing wide receiver where he had 10 catches for 81 yards.
Lewis said there’s no animosity between he and Graves because their goal is make the Rams better.
“I just want to do anything I can to be prepared,” Lewis said.
Running back is wide open
In 2019 when the Rams went 4-6 and were non-factors in the CIAA their top three running backs were seniors. No running back in camp this summer has taken a snap in a WSSU uniform in a game. The one player with the most experience, however, is Campbell transfer Cameron Davis.
In 2019 at Campbell, the 5-foot-6, 190-pound bowling ball rushed for 426 yards and scored three touchdowns. He was also named the Big South freshman of the week for rushing for a career-high 137 yards on 22 carries in a win over Presbyterian.
“We have a lot of talent in that running back room,” Davis said. “I’m only a sophomore on the field so it’s a young group and I think I’m the oldest.”
Also getting long looks in practice are Andrew Hayes and Travion Canada, who is a graduate of Reidsville High School.
Wide receiver positions up for grabs
A.J. Davis-Ingram, a freshman who played this past spring at Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High School, might have an advantage over the veterans because he’s played in actual games. Of course, it will be a jump from high school to college but Davis, along with transfer James Smith, are showing great promise.
“Just my catch radius,” Davis said about what he brings to the Rams.
Davis, who is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, hasn’t been on campus long but is fitting in nicely.
“It’s really about being able to understand the offense and to understand what the defense we face is going to do,” Davis said.
While Davis is barely shaving and 18-years-old, Smith is a junior transfer from Eastern Kentucky. Smith is also a graduate of Mallard Creek.
Davis is also enjoying the competition.
“At the end of the day it’s just football and it should be fun so competing like this in practice is what it’s all about,” Davis said.
The surprise of practice so far
Massey is excited because the Rams have a deep roster with close to 100 players. He said the competition at every position can only make the Rams that much better.
Through the first two weeks of practice, Massey said one player did jump out to him. The Rams held a scrimmage on Friday and Massey said defensive back Syncere Brown, a walk-on freshman, had an interception and ran it back for a touchdown.
“He was here in 2020 but we didn’t play so he’s been just waiting to show what he can do,” Massey said about Brown, who is from Randallstown, Md.
