Competition for starting spots on offense heating up at Winston-Salem State

The competition at Winston-Salem State’s practices has been fierce thanks to so many starters needed on offense.

After two years between seasons because of COVID-19 the Rams and Robert Massey, the interim head coach, finding starters at running back and wide receiver have been a priority.

To top that, there’s also a battle going on for the starting quarterback position.

Here’s a look at what’s transpired so far as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 4 opener at home against UNC Pembroke

Quarterback spot down to two

Dominique Graves, a junior who started his first two seasons with the Rams, is looking over his shoulder at transfer Cameron Lewis, who played one season at East Tennessee State.

Lewis is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds who is from Atlanta and was on the roster in 2020 but the Rams didn’t play any games. He went through 10 practices in spring football before COVID-19 shut that down.

“It kind of shows you why you play the game,” Graves said about getting pushed in practice by Lewis. “When you kind of get complacent about things you have somebody that can play the same caliber as you and that helps.”