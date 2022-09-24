Costly turnovers hurt Winston-Salem State in 21-7 loss on the road to Chowan

Too many turnovers meant a 21-7 loss for Winston-Salem State.

The Chowan Hawks scored all of their points off WSSU mistakes to win a CIAA game at Garrison Stadium in Murfreesboro on Saturday night.

For the second year in a row, the Rams fell to 0-4. They are also now 0-2 in the CIAA heading into Saturday’s homecoming game at Bowman Gray Stadium against Lincoln (Pa.).

The Hawks (2-2, 2-0 CIAA) didn’t dominate the statistics, but did capitalize off the Rams’ turnovers.

The first touchdown of the game came after a bad snap on a punt attempt by WSSU.

The snap sailed over punter Jabonni Esparza with 4:03 left in the half and Esparza tried to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety. But he failed, and Jakob Streeter recovered the loose ball for a touchdown. Kyle Lotz converted the point-after attempt for a 7-0 lead.

On the Rams’ next possession, quarterback Richard Latimer threw an interception on a screen pass that went awry. The turnover turned into a touchdown for the Hawks, who took a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Quarterback Caleb Pierce hit Jake Ray for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the half. Lotz made the point-after attempt for a 14-0 lead.

Latimer made the start for the Rams and played the entire first half, but the Rams never got past midfield and had just 60 yards of offense. Latimer had two interceptions in the first half and he passed for just 16 yards.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams finally sustained a drive and passed midfield for the first time, but Latimer then threw his third interception. After that turnover, the Hawks needed only a few plays to score again to make it 21-0 with 10:41 left in the game.

Freshman Jahmier Slade relieved Latimer with seven minutes left in the game. Latimer wound up 5 of 16 passing for just 23 yards and three interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

Slade guided the Rams down to their only score, throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Mobley as Mobley made a diving catch in the end zone. It was just the second time in the game that the Rams passed midfield.

For the game, the Rams had 164 yards of offense and four turnovers.