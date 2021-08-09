Dew sweepers: WSSU hits football practice field early Monday morning

Usually, a first football practice brings tired players afterward, but that wasn’t the case for Winston-Salem State early Monday morning.
Maybe the fact that their season was canceled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic gave the Rams a new appreciation. Or maybe they are in a little better shape, because smiles were plentiful after a spirited 90-minute practice that started at 6 a.m.
“I like what I saw from all the guys,” said linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor, who will be a leader this season. “We’ve been away from this for a long time so I’m just glad we were all out here again.”
The Rams (4-6 in 2019) had 10 practices in the spring before COVID-19 caused the remainder to be canceled. This time the Rams will try to play through the delta variant.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, says his team is about 50% vaccinated, but all are required to wear masks inside the Bowman Gray Stadium field house and locker room area. Massey also said that with the 6 a.m. practice Monday, the players had to show up at 5 a.m. to go through COVID testing.
“We had 100 percent negative,” Massey said about his 95 players who reported on the first day. “That’s a good start, so we were able to get this first practice in.”
Here are four observations from the first practice.
1. COVID, COVID, COVID
In his post-practice talk to his team, Massey didn’t sugar-coat the safety protocols. He stressed that wearing masks and staying out of large groups will help in getting this season under way.
“We have to create our own bubble,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, this virus is everywhere and it’s up to you guys to make this all work. You have to take this (crap) serious, or there’ll be no season.”
2. Defense will be driving force
Marvin Bohannon, the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was encouraged by the first practice. A conditioning test to start the practice included a 12-minute run (without helmets) for the entire team around the track that borders their practice field. With Massey giving Bohannon the keys to the defense, the Rams have stability.
“We love that Coach Bohannon (a former safety who graduated from WSSU in 2010) also coaches the linebackers,” said linebacker Kalen Allen. “We have a lot of experienced guys on defense and some newcomers that will help, so we’re excited.”
3. Improved kicking game
Massey wandered over to the practice field where the kickers and starting long snapper Carson Todd worked out. Kicker Jabanni Esparza transferred in after playing a year at a junior college in California.
“I’m looking forward to getting used to everything here and being ready to go by our first game,” Esparza said.
The Rams also have freshman punter Christian Brown, a graduate of Southeast Guilford. He’s expected to punt instead of quarterback Dominique Graves, who handled the punting duties in 2019 and 2018.
4. Division I transfers
Massey said that as many as 12 players transferred in during 2020 and will play this season. He said it’s not easy to just go into the transfer portal and pull guys out, because his scholarship dollars are limited.
One of those transfers, however, is defensive end Trevor Willard, a Reagan graduate who was at App State last season but didn’t play. Karron Jeter, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday, is the lone returning starter on the defensive line.
“(Willard) is really going to help us,” Jeter said. “Our defensive line will be a lot better this season. We just have to get the new guys acclimated.”
