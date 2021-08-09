Dew sweepers: WSSU hits football practice field early Monday morning

Usually, a first football practice brings tired players afterward, but that wasn’t the case for Winston-Salem State early Monday morning.

Maybe the fact that their season was canceled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic gave the Rams a new appreciation. Or maybe they are in a little better shape, because smiles were plentiful after a spirited 90-minute practice that started at 6 a.m.

“I like what I saw from all the guys,” said linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor, who will be a leader this season. “We’ve been away from this for a long time so I’m just glad we were all out here again.”

The Rams (4-6 in 2019) had 10 practices in the spring before COVID-19 caused the remainder to be canceled. This time the Rams will try to play through the delta variant.

Robert Massey, the interim head coach, says his team is about 50% vaccinated, but all are required to wear masks inside the Bowman Gray Stadium field house and locker room area. Massey also said that with the 6 a.m. practice Monday, the players had to show up at 5 a.m. to go through COVID testing.

“We had 100 percent negative,” Massey said about his 95 players who reported on the first day. “That’s a good start, so we were able to get this first practice in.”