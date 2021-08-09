Dew sweepers: WSSU hits football practice field early Monday morning

Here are four observations from the first practice.

1. COVID, COVID, COVID

In his post-practice talk to his team Massey didn’t sugar-coat it when it came to the safety protocols to keep his team healthy. He stressed that wearing masks and staying out of large groups will help in getting this season underway. “We have to create our own bubble," he said. "I’m not going to lie, this virus is everywhere and it’s up to you guys to make this all work. You have to take this (crap) serious or they’ll be no season.”

2. Defense will be driving force

Marvin Bohannon, the defensive coordinator who is also the linebackers’ coach, was encouraged by the first practice. There was a conditioning test to start the practice that included a 12-minute run (without helmets) for the entire team around the track that boarders their practice field. With Massey giving Bohannon the keys to the defense, it means the Rams have some stability there. “We love that Coach Bohannon (a former safety who graduated from WSSU in 2010) also coaches the linebackers," said linebacker Kalen Allen. “We have a lot of experienced guys on defense and some newcomers that will help so we’re excited.”

3. Improved kicking game