Dezmen Howard is proud to be final link to disbanded WSSU baseball program

They don’t talk much about the baseball program at Winston-Salem State anymore.

The highly successful program was disbanded after nine years in the spring of 2019. The players in the program chose to transfer, but not everybody did.

Dezmen Howard, who will graduate from WSSU with a computer science degree on Friday morning, is the last man standing from the program and will walk with his head high during graduation at Joel Coliseum.

He smiled when asked whether he would wear his WSSU baseball hat instead of the traditional graduation cap.

“No, my WSSU hat is at home but I still have it,” he said.

Howard does take pride that he stuck it out at WSSU and turned a negative into a positive as he gets ready for the real world at 21.

“I’m the last one,” he said about being the final link of the baseball program.

Handwringing and trepidation accompanied the end of baseball at WSSU as a cost-cutting move as Howard came back for his sophomore year without the sport that he loved. Sure, he missed baseball but he also found out there’s more to life than just sports.

“I got involved with a lot of clubs and organizations and just tried to embrace the school, and it couldn’t have worked out any better,” said Howard, who is from Suffolk, Va., and will graduate magna cum laude with a 3.6 grade-point average.

He also minored in math and has a job lined up in Charlotte working for a company as a tech associate helping teachers with their retirement plans.

Howard’s mother, Donna Askew, might be more excited about her son’s accomplishments than anybody. Her car is decorated for the graduation on Friday morning.

“There were some tough times, especially when the baseball program ended, but he’s persevered,” said Askew, a teacher and a Norfolk State graduate. “When it first happened I just told him to take a step back and don’t do anything you might regret.”

Dez listened to Mom, because while all of his teammates transferred and some did play baseball again, COVID-19 hit.

“It’s funny but when COVID hit some of my former teammates were at other schools and they ended up not playing anyway because of the pandemic,” Howard said. “So I hated it for those guys.”

Howard’s mom wasn’t about to bad mouth WSSU for dropping baseball. She said her son made out a pros-and-cons list about his first year at WSSU, with a number of pros for staying.

“He liked the university and the professors cared and he met some great friends so he stayed,” Askew said. “And I’m so grateful that he did…. I’m very impressed with Winston-Salem State and what it did for Dez.”

Coach Kevin Ritsche, who guided the Rams to six CIAA titles in nine seasons, recently retired as the baseball coach at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. He was thrilled to hear that Howard was graduating with honors.

“Dez was a very nice and smart kid who always did what was asked, but you could tell he expected a lot out of himself and was intrinsically motivated,” said Ritchie who in 2017 guided the Rams to within one win of Division II College World Series. “My best memory of Dez was our end-of-the-fall meeting his freshman year and I asked him to drop about 30 to 40 pounds so could be more mobile on defense at first base. He came back after Christmas break and I think he lost like 60 pounds, so he was very dedicated.”

Howard was a preferred walk-on at WSSU who also had a scholarship offer from Chowan. He chose WSSU over N.C. A&T, Hampton and Old Dominion because he wanted to play baseball.

“I miss my teammates the most, but things worked out for the best,” Howard said. “I do miss baseball but it’s weird that without having all the practices and games and everything I got to experience more of life as a student.”

Howard said when he started his sophomore year many students thought he was a freshmen.

“I was so busy with baseball that freshmen year I didn’t meet a whole lot of people but that all changed,” Howard said.

Howard's resume is full of accomplishments. He joined a fraternity and served as a campus ambassador and a research assistant in computer science and math. He was also chosen as a legacy leader and was in another student leader organization.

“I got to experience a life outside of baseball,” Howard said.

Because Howard played in only 12 games as a freshman, he doesn’t have a lot of tales to tell about his college career. But there is one.

“My first college hit was a home run,” he said. “I do remember that.”

He batted 4-for-15, a .267 average, with the one home run and four RBIs.

Those statistics are nice, but it’s the stats he put up in the classroom that had his mother doing a dance while talking about her son.

“What makes me the most proud is I saw this all the way through and I’m now more than just a baseball player,” Howard said. “I tapped into other aspects of life on campus and I made life-long friends because I stayed here.... It’s all just a blessing.”

