Documentary about historic 1966-67 WSSU basketball team coming to CBS Sports Network in February

Gaines' teams won 828 games in his 47 seasons at WSSU, and he was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982. Gaines and his wife, Clara, were entrenched in the community in Winston-Salem, which is why there’s a street named for him near the campus.

White and black basketball fans would go to the old War Memorial Coliseum to see Monroe and the team play. Whitaker Gym was so small that only students and a handful of alumni could see the team play.

Weston asked Gaines one day why the games couldn’t be played at the bigger coliseum.

“So we started working together to get the games moved to the coliseum, and it worked out great,” Weston said.

Monroe, who averaged 41.5 points per game and shot 60 percent, is the CIAA's all-time leading scorer, and that was without the benefit of the three-point line.

But a better statistic than how many points the team scored, Weston said, is that every one of Gaines’ players from that team earned a college degree.

“And they all went on to have successful lives, which is something I’m hoping the documentary highlights,” Weston said. “Big House was big on education because he knew not everybody was going to the NBA.”