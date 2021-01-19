Documentary about historic 1966-67 WSSU basketball team coming to CBS Sports Network next month

There’s no CIAA basketball this season, but a big part of history within the league can be seen in the form of a documentary on one of the best teams to ever play in the 109-year history of the conference.
A documentary produced by CBS Sports Network that’s been in the works for nearly two years will highlight the 1966-67 Winston-Salem State men’s basketball team which won the Division II title. The documentary will be seen on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. (Channel 315 on Spectrum Cable.)
Not only will the documentary include interviews with several of the players from that team such as Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Steve Smith, James Reid, Ernie Brown and others, it will feature the late Big House Gaines, the coach of that team that went 31-1.
Claudette Weston, a local businesswoman who befriended Gaines and that team in the late 1960s, is excited that the project is complete.
“With no CIAA basketball (because of the pandemic that cancelled the season) this will give a lot of us something to look forward to,” said Weston, who was also interviewed for the documentary. “I think folks who don’t know much about that team other than Earl played on it will learn a lot about that magical season.”
As part of the documentary cameras and producers came to WSSU in November of 2019 as the project was getting off the ground. The producers shot action of a game and also interviewed Cleo Hill Jr., whose father, Cleo, was a star player for Gaines in the 1950’s.
The plan was to show it in February of 2020 as part of Black History Month but it got pushed because of another project, according to Weston.
Then the pandemic hit in March of 2020 putting the project further behind.
That 1966-67 team is one of the best to ever play in the CIAA, but Gaines also put together a hall of fame career over 47 seasons that was incredible.
Gaines, who won 828 games in his 47 seasons at WSSU, and his wife, Clara, were entrenched in the community of Winston-Salem all those years, which is why there’s a street named after Big House not far from the campus.
In that season the Rams didn’t win the CIAA title, losing to N.C. A&T in the semifinals of the CIAA Tournament.
Another part to that season was the community aspect of whites and blacks going to the old War Memorial Coliseum to see Monroe and the team play. Whitaker Gym was so small only students and a handful of alumni could see the team play.
One day Weston asked Gaines why the games couldn’t be played at the bigger coliseum?
“So we started working together to get the games moved to the coliseum and it worked out great,” Weston said.
Monroe averaged 41.5 points per game and shot 60 percent for the season. He is the all-time leading scorer in CIAA history and that was without the benefit of the 3-point line.
What is also a better statistic than how many points the team scored, according to Weston, was that every one of Gaines’ players from that team earned a college degree.
“And they all went on to have successful lives which is something I’m hoping the documentary highlights,” Weston said. “Big House was big on education because he knew not everybody was going to the NBA.”
After the Division II title was won in Evansville, Ind., the team flew back to Winston-Salem with everybody in tow except for Monroe. He stayed back in Evansville because Gaines had arranged for Monroe, who was going to be a teacher, to take the teacher exam so he could graduate.
There was a celebration in Winston-Salem when the team returned but Monroe wasn’t there. It was the first time an HBCU had won an NCAA championship in basketball.
“That sounds like something Big House would have arranged,” Weston said.
Monroe went on to be a No. 1 draft back later that year in the NBA and carved out a hall of fame career with the Baltimore/Washington Bullets and the New York Knicks.
336-727-4081