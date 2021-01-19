Documentary about historic 1966-67 WSSU basketball team coming to CBS Sports Network next month

There’s no CIAA basketball this season, but a big part of history within the league can be seen in the form of a documentary on one of the best teams to ever play in the 109-year history of the conference.

A documentary produced by CBS Sports Network that’s been in the works for nearly two years will highlight the 1966-67 Winston-Salem State men’s basketball team which won the Division II title. The documentary will be seen on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. (Channel 315 on Spectrum Cable.)

Not only will the documentary include interviews with several of the players from that team such as Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Steve Smith, James Reid, Ernie Brown and others, it will feature the late Big House Gaines, the coach of that team that went 31-1.

Claudette Weston, a local businesswoman who befriended Gaines and that team in the late 1960s, is excited that the project is complete.

“With no CIAA basketball (because of the pandemic that cancelled the season) this will give a lot of us something to look forward to,” said Weston, who was also interviewed for the documentary. “I think folks who don’t know much about that team other than Earl played on it will learn a lot about that magical season.”