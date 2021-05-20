E.P. Reese's dream of pro baseball is revived after signing with Chicago White Sox

After the tryout, the organization signed him as a free agent.

Over the next few days the organization will decide where to send him and Kannapolis, where the White Sox have their Low A team, is an option. There’s also a slight possibility that he could be assigned to the Winston-Salem Dash as part of the White Sox higher Class-A team.

Reese would certainly be at home if he played at Truist Stadium because that’s where he played his final season in 2019 for the WSSU baseball team. The baseball program at WSSU was shut down for financial reasons after that spring, but that’s where the Rams played their home games.

“I love that stadium and to be able to play there again would be unbelievable,” said Reese, whose father, Ed, is a retired police detective in Winston-Salem. “My mom (Juli) and dad and family and friends could come see me play. But I don’t really care where I end up because the bottom line is I’m getting another shot at trying to showcase what I can do in this game.”

During his season in 2019 after being drafted Reese played in 32 games and had 93 at-bats for the Astros rookie league team. He hit just .194 but had nine RBI’s and six stolen bases.