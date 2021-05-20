E.P. Reese's dream of pro baseball is revived after signing with Chicago White Sox

The dream is not dead for E.P. Reese.
Reese, 23, and a former baseball player at Winston-Salem State and North Davidson, has signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago White Sox.
When Major League Baseball decided to shrink its minor league teams during 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Reese was out of a job with the Houston Astros organization.
Now, he has new life with the White Sox as an outfielder.
“Yes, this dream is still alive and I’m so excited about this opportunity the White Sox have given me,” Reese said by phone from Glendale, Arizona where he’s been since going through a successful tryout with the White Sox.
Reese, who was drafted in the 25th round in the 2019 Major League Draft by the Astros, played 32 games with the Astros rookie league team.
In 2020 he was at spring training in March when everything was shut down because of COVID-19.
“When they shut spring training down myself and a bunch of my friends lost our jobs because of COVID so it was a difficult time but now I feel like I have a second chance,” said Reese, who was playing for an independent team in Kentucky when he got a call from the White Sox.
“They saw some Youtube videos of my play and reached out to me and offered me a tryout,” Reese said.
After the tryout, the organization signed him as a free agent.
Over the next few days the organization will decide where to send him and Kannapolis, where the White Sox have their Low A team, is an option. There’s also a slight possibility that he could be assigned to the Winston-Salem Dash as part of the White Sox higher Class-A team.
Reese would certainly be at home if he played at Truist Stadium because that’s where he played his final season in 2019 for the WSSU baseball team. The baseball program at WSSU was shut down for financial reasons after that spring, but that’s where the Rams played their home games.
“I love that stadium and to be able to play there again would be unbelievable,” said Reese, whose father, Ed, is a retired police detective in Winston-Salem. “My mom (Juli) and dad and family and friends could come see me play. But I don’t really care where I end up because the bottom line is I’m getting another shot at trying to showcase what I can do in this game.”
During his season in 2019 after being drafted Reese played in 32 games and had 93 at-bats for the Astros rookie league team. He hit just .194 but had nine RBI’s and six stolen bases.
In 2020 playing for an independent team in Washington, Pa., he played in 16 games and hit .246 with three home runs and four stolen bases.
Reese said he’s going to ride the professional baseball train as long as he can.
“They are going to have to peel that uniform off me because I just love this game so much,” said Reese, who graduated from North Davidson in 2016 and signed with N.C. State.
After a short time at N.C. State he transferred to Liberty before ending up back home in Winston-Salem playing for the Rams.
When he left WSSU after being drafted he only needed a few credits to get his degree. During the pandemic last year he completed those degree requirements on-line in Interdisciplinary Studies.
“It was important to get that piece of paper so I have that college degree,” he said.
As for where his baseball journey takes him next he doesn’t know yet.
“All I can do is go out there and play as hard as I can and do my best,” he said. “Baseball’s a great game and I just want to keep playing it for as long as I can.”
