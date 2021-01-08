Earl 'The Pearl' Monroe, a WSSU legend, will have another honor coming his way this summer in New York City

“It has basketball in the name of the school, but it will be about more than just playing the game,” Monroe said. “About 99% of our students will come from diverse backgrounds, and we will be keeping each class to 18 and no more than 20 students."

About 80 freshmen will enroll this summer, and in four years Monroe said the school would have 430 students. Monroe said families of children can apply to the school, part of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

Monroe said the school would expose youth to careers within the sports industry while still having an emphasis on academics. Courses will be offered in broadcast journalism, business, law, finance, print media, analytics, digital media, coaching, physical rehabilitation, nutrition, design, psychology and sports agency.

“It will only be maybe 12 percent of the students who play basketball for the school and participate in the league,” he said. "Our commitment is not only toward each student but to their families as well, and all of our marketing materials will be bilingual."

Soon after his retirement, in the 1980s, Monroe started a small academy; this is bigger and broader.