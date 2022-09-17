Elizabeth City State rallies for 20-17 win over winless Winston-Salem State

Winston-Salem State let a 10-point halftime lead slip away in a 20-17 loss on the road to Elizabeth City State on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the CIAA as the Vikings (1-2, 1-0) scored all of their points in the second half to beat the Rams for the second straight season. The Vikings also won at Bowman Gray Stadium last season.

With 9:30 left in the game quarterback Tasean Jones hit Zion Riddick on a short pass but then Jones ran 75 yards for the touchdown that put the Vikings up 14-10.

The Rams then had a fumble when running back Asa Barnes coughed it up at midfield and Raevon Freeman recovered it and ran 50 yards to give the Vikings a 20-10 lead with 3:45 left in the game.

The Rams got a touchdown with 1:55 left when JahTwan Strafford scored from 9 yards out and after Jabonni Esparza converted the point-after attempt the Rams trailed just 20-17.

The Rams got the ball back with 24 seconds left but failed to score.

Freshman quarterback Jahmier Slade made his first career start and was 9 of 15 passing for 65 yards and he also rushed three times for 12 yards for the Rams. Richard Latimer also saw playing time and he was 3 of 4 passing for 34 yards.

The Rams led 10-0 at halftime thanks to a touchdown by running back JahTwan Strafford from 9 yards out and a field goal from Jabanni Esparza.

Wide receiver Zion Riddick had four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Sunders had five catches for 49 yards and also had a touchdown catch for the Vikings.

The Rams will hit the road for their fourth time in as many weeks when they play at Chowan on Saturday.