You could almost see Earl “The Pearl” Monroe smiling through the phone.

Monroe, a 78-year-old former basketball star at Winston-Salem State, was in his New York City home trying to watch the CIAA championship game between the Rams and Lincoln (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon. He never did find it on any of the ESPN channels.

“I couldn’t find the game, so I just switched over to watch the tennis,” Monroe said, “but that’s great that the Rams won.”

Monroe said he texted Coach Cleo Hill Jr. on Friday night wishing him well in the championship game. The Rams beat Lincoln (Pa.) 62-57 for the school's 13th CIAA basketball title at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

“I just wanted him to know I was thinking about him and his team,” said Monroe, who as a senior 55 years ago helped lead the Rams to the Division II national championship.

Monroe’s coach, Clarence "Big House" Gaines, is synonymous with the history of the CIAA and the Rams. When Monroe was told that Lisa Gaines, the coach's daughter, was at the game, that made it even more special.

“That’s the legacy thing and I think that’s perfect that Lisa was there at the game to see the Rams win it all,” said Monroe, the all-time leading scorer in WSSU history.

Monroe was planning to be at Madison Square Garden for a celebration on Saturday night of the 50-year anniversary of he and Walt Frazier leading the Knicks to their last NBA championship.

“I’m going to head over there, but probably won’t stay for the game,” Monroe said. “I haven’t been feeling my best of late and was in the hospital a little while back. But I want to get over there to the Garden to see some folks.”

It’s not lost on Monroe that the Rams and Hill received the C.E. "Big House” Gaines Trophy for winning the title. The CIAA long ago named the trophy after Gaines, who won 828 games and eight CIAA titles.

Monroe said that the win by the Rams doesn’t bring back memories because it has more to do with the current players and coaches.

“I’m just happy to know they are winning,” Monroe said. “Cleo has done such a great job recruiting and the guys really are playing for him, and that’s great to see.”

Closer to home, Claudette Weston is one of the program's biggest fans — and the Winston-Salem resident was thrilled that the Rams won another title.

“This is such a big deal,” said Weston, who became good friends with Gaines and his family along with Monroe and several of the players from the 1966-67 team. “It makes my heart sing that they won and I’m such a big fan of Cleo and what he’s done.”

Weston said winning a CIAA title will help alumni donations and give the university a shot in the arm.

“We do need more scholarships and winning the CIAA title is good,” she said.

She’s also well aware of what Hill has done in his five seasons at WSSU. He’s now 71-40 with two CIAA titles. Hill also won a CIAA title at Shaw in 2011.

“The transfer portal has been good to Cleo,” said Weston, referring to 6-foot-10 players Jaylon Gibson (N.C. State) and Nate Springs (Kennesaw State). “I know his assistants (Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith) work hard at building the program. It’s just a great day for the Rams.”

When Weston was reminded that 55 years ago the Rams won it all, she didn’t hesitate to make a prediction.

“I think they can win it again,” she said. “Why not?”

Lisa Gaines, who was sitting with Teddy Blunt, also a former star who played under her father, said by phone from Baltimore she couldn’t be happier for Hill and the program.

“I was there to see him win it in Charlotte (in 2020) and for him to win it again is just special,” she said.