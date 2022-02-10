First-place WSSU picks up another Southern Division victory

The Rams, the defending CIAA champions, improved to 6-1 in the Southern Division and 16-5 overall. The Rams have won five straight and 10 of their past 11.

Claflin drops to 2-5 in the Southern Division and 5-18 overall.

The Rams led 41-34 at halftime. Helping them get that lead was they were 7 of 7 on free-throw attempts and outrebounded the Panthers 19-15.

In the women’s game, Claflin got 19 points and four rebounds from Lauren Scott to beat WSSU 73-61.

Scott was 10 of 12 from the foul line as the Panthers (3-4 South-ern Division, 6-16 overall) went an impressive 21 of 24 from the free throw line.

Breanna Price scored 12 points and had six rebounds and Destiny Coleman added 11 points as the Panthers shot 43% for the game.

The Rams (4-3, 10-10) shot 36% from the field and had 18 turnovers. They were just 1 of 14 on 3-point attempts.

Amaya Tucker led the way for the Rams with 16 points getting most of her points from the free throw line (8 of 11). O’Shae Hatley had 11 points and six rebounds and Melody Prichard had nine points and seven rebounds.

Both WSSU teams will play on Saturday at the Gaines Center against Fayetteville State. The women’s game starts at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will start at 4 p.m. All of the seniors from both of WSSU’s teams will be recognized between games.

