First-place WSSU picks up another Southern Division victory

Winston-Salem State remained in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division, thanks to an 82-76 win at Claflin on Thursday night at Tullis Arena.
The Rams broke the game open early in the second half, going on an 8-0 run to take a 49-34 lead. But the Panthers came storming back midway through the second half.
Javonte Cooke led the way for the Rams with 26 points. He was 9 of 12 shooting and 6 of 8 on free-throw attempts. He also had four rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes.
Cameron Campbell and Isaac Parson each had 15 points and Jonathan Hicklin, who is battling a slight wrist injury, had six points, four assists and a team-high nine rebounds.
Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. of the Rams said: "Senior leadership of Cooke and Campbell and championship DNA with Hicklin and (Shamon) Jackson have been big. And the freshman (Parson and Samage Teel) are growing up."
The Rams played without starter Xavier Fennell, a four-year starter and their best defensive player.
The Rams shot 55% from the field and had one of their best showings at the free-throw line (19 of 24).
Shyim Cunningham and Isaiah Jennings each scored 21 points for the Panthers. Allen Hatchett added 10 points.
The Rams, the defending CIAA champions, improved to 6-1 in the Southern Division and 16-5 overall. The Rams have won five straight and 10 of their past 11.
Claflin drops to 2-5 in the Southern Division and 5-18 overall.
The Rams led 41-34 at halftime. Helping them get that lead was they were 7 of 7 on free-throw attempts and outrebounded the Panthers 19-15.
In the women’s game, Claflin got 19 points and four rebounds from Lauren Scott to beat WSSU 73-61.
Scott was 10 of 12 from the foul line as the Panthers (3-4 South-ern Division, 6-16 overall) went an impressive 21 of 24 from the free throw line.
Breanna Price scored 12 points and had six rebounds and Destiny Coleman added 11 points as the Panthers shot 43% for the game.
The Rams (4-3, 10-10) shot 36% from the field and had 18 turnovers. They were just 1 of 14 on 3-point attempts.
Amaya Tucker led the way for the Rams with 16 points getting most of her points from the free throw line (8 of 11). O’Shae Hatley had 11 points and six rebounds and Melody Prichard had nine points and seven rebounds.
Both WSSU teams will play on Saturday at the Gaines Center against Fayetteville State. The women’s game starts at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will start at 4 p.m. All of the seniors from both of WSSU’s teams will be recognized between games.
