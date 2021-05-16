Fitting tribute: N.C. A&T, WSSU players gather to honor legendary Bill Hayes at a dinner on Saturday night

Bill Hayes always hated homecoming when he was coaching at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T. Too many distractions on those weekends could lead his teams down the wrong path.

Well, Hayes finally had a homecoming he could embrace as he watched his football life flash before his eyes on Saturday night at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.

Hayes, 77, was brought to tears a few times as around 20 of his best former players from each school gathered for a dinner to honor a man who shaped their lives. The dinner was the brainstorm of A&T’s Maseo Bolin and WSSU’s Robert Weeks Sr. at Hayes’ home club where he has a single-digit handicap and golfs four or five times a week.

“Let’s honor the man now when he’s above ground and he can appreciate it,” Weeks said. “And I think he is having a great time.”

Hayes, who was nicknamed Wild Bill, was as old-school as they come demanding more from his players than they ever expected. But he also cared for them, made sure they were doing the right things off the field, and he’s never lost touch with them after they were done playing for him.

"Homecoming games distracted us from winning but this night is different," Hayes said. "This is a homecoming and my Super Bowl all wrapped into one and I thank you all.”