Five players to watch as WSSU opens football practice this week

Winston-Salem State will get into full practice mode this week in preparation for its opener against Central State on Sept. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The great thing for us is the game is on NFL Network, and all the college games will be played earlier that week on Thursday through Saturday,” said third-year Rams coach Robert Massey.

Another benefit for the Rams is that all of their expenses are being paid by the game's sponsor, the Black College Hall of Fame. The Rams will leave early in the week and have time to see that museum, which is inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Before the Rams, 3-6 last season and 3-4 in the CIAA, get to that opening game, Massey and his assistant coaches will have plenty of decisions to make. They will have their first full practice at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"This is the 80th year of football at Winston-Salem State, and our goal is to defend the legacy," Massey said.

A look at the Rams' five most important players heading into this season.

1. QB Dominique Graves

Yes, Dominque Graves is back, but can he keep his starting position? He lost it last season to Cameron Lewis, who has since transferred. Graves, who has graduated, will get pushed this preseason by incoming freshman Jahmier Slade, a former Dudley High School star. But the competition between a veteran and a newcomer is good news for offensive coordinator Kam Smith.

2. WR Antjuan Collins

Antjuan Collins was impressive as a freshman last season in leading the team with 37 catches and five touchdowns. Even though the Charlotte native is just 5 feet 9 and 160 pounds, Collins constantly found openings in the defense and should be even better this season.

3. RB Noah Marshall and Tre'Von Hester

The incoming freshmen will get every opportunity during preseason practice to win starting jobs. Andrew Hayes (45 carries, 245 yards, two touchdowns) is back, but Massey said the Rams will need to be able to run to contend in the CIAA. Noah Marshall (Mount Tabor) and Tre'Von Hester (Page) will give the Rams depth at that position.

4. DB Deiontae Jones

Deiontae Jones transferred before last season from N.C. A&T and made a big impact. He’ll be needed to do even more this season. The Fayetteville native probably should have been projected to earn All-CIAA but will instead try to prove it. He finished second on the team with 40 tackles to go with three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

5. PK Jobanni Esparza

The Rams had been looking for a reliable kicker and found a good one last season. Jabanni Esparza also averaged 38 yards on punts to go with 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts and a long of 47 yards. He made 15 of 16 extra-point attempts, so having somebody like Esparza is huge in close games.

Honorable mention

DE Trevor Willard: The transfer from Appalachian State before the 2021 season starred on the defensive line before a late-season shoulder injury. The Reagan graduate will be counted on to be the Rams' best pass rusher thanks to his speed around the edge.