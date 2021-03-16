Five things to look for as Winston-Salem State heads to spring football practice in March

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Winston-Salem State’s scheduled spring football practices have been pushed to next week.
The Rams were supposed to begin practicing Monday but are delayed out of precaution, an athletics official said.
The Rams didn’t play in the fall because of the pandemic and have been away from the practice field since November 2019. So there will be plenty of questions heading into spring practice.
Interim coach Robert Massey's Rams, who will be allotted 15 practices by the NCAA, will try to begin practice next week.
Five things to watch when that happens:
1. Quarterbacks are plentiful
Dominique Graves, the starter in 2018 and ’19, is just a junior in eligibility, but the Rams have brought in several players. Massey indicated that there will likely be competition at every position, and quarterback is one of them.
The two who could challenge Graves for that starting spot are returning sophomore Tyler Smith (West Stokes), who is 6 feet 4 and has a good arm, and Cameron Lewis, a 6-3 sophomore transfer from East Tennessee State and an Atlanta native.
2. Kicking game should be better
In the 2019 season when the Rams went 4-6, their kicking game struggled. Freshman Jackson Tumbarello, from Mount Airy, could help solve some issues. Ivan Caro could be the starting punter, allowing Graves to reliquinsh the duties after the last two seasons.
3. Kendyl Graves healing time
Junior Kendyl Graves, twin brother of Dominique, is one of the top offensive linemen. After the 2019 season, Kendyl had shoulder surgery for a torn labrum but he’s close to being 100 percent. Having no season in 2020 was a benefit in his recovery, but Graves will sit out most of this spring and will stay away from contact drills. Kendyl is part of a veteran offensive line that will include among others Najee Wilson, Michael Hudson and Jaelin Shaw.
4. Super senior players returning
The luxury for Massey and his coaches this fall will be the return of several players who could have exhausted eligibility but get an extra season because of the NCAA's ruling. Among those who decided to return and could provide critical senior leadership are defensive back Josh Flowers, tight end Darren Dowdell, tight end El-Joshua Allen, offensive lineman Josh Peoples and defensive lineman Karron Jeter.
5. Who will play running back?
The top three running backs – Quarderman Sloan, Farrell Murchison and Yusupha Foster – were seniors in the 2019 season. The position is now wide-open in coordinator’s Lawrence Kershaw’s offense heading into the spring. Cameron Davis, a transfer from Campbell; Andre Hayes, a freshman who arrived in August; and Gabriel Linen, who played wide receiver for the Rams in 2019 but has been moved to running back for this spring, will be among the candidates.
336-727-4081