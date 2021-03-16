Five things to look for as Winston-Salem State heads to spring football practice in March

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Winston-Salem State’s scheduled spring football practices have been pushed to next week.

The Rams were supposed to begin practicing Monday but are delayed out of precaution, an athletics official said.

The Rams didn’t play in the fall because of the pandemic and have been away from the practice field since November 2019. So there will be plenty of questions heading into spring practice.

Interim coach Robert Massey's Rams, who will be allotted 15 practices by the NCAA, will try to begin practice next week.

Five things to watch when that happens:

1. Quarterbacks are plentiful

Dominique Graves, the starter in 2018 and ’19, is just a junior in eligibility, but the Rams have brought in several players. Massey indicated that there will likely be competition at every position, and quarterback is one of them.

The two who could challenge Graves for that starting spot are returning sophomore Tyler Smith (West Stokes), who is 6 feet 4 and has a good arm, and Cameron Lewis, a 6-3 sophomore transfer from East Tennessee State and an Atlanta native.

2. Kicking game should be better