Football field at Bowman Gray Stadium to be named for Bill Hayes

Bill Hayes’ football players haven't put on uniforms at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T for a long time, but they haven't stopped playing for him.

The playing surface at Bowman Gray Stadium will be named Bill Hayes Field in honor of the man who coached both schools to a combined six conference titles and 195 victories in his legendary career. WSSU has played its games at the city-owned field, which sits a few 100 yards from campus, since the 1940s.

The Winston-Salem City Council voted for the naming unanimously for the city-owned stadium Monday night.

“This is something all of us former players have pushed for and came together for, and now it’s a reality,” said Donald Evans, a former NFL player who played for WSSU. “And what says the most about Coach Hayes is that players from A&T and WSSU came together as one to get this done.”

A bronze statue near the stadium fieldhouse will honor Hayes, 78, thanks to $130,000 already raised by former players and longtime friends.

Hayes, who grew up in Durham a few football fields away from N.C. Central, where he played football and graduated, said he is overwhelmed by what his players have done for him.