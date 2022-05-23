Former WSSU football player Tehvyn Brantley goes back to school to get his degree nine years after leaving

Tehvyn Brantley’s Facebook page has plenty of pictures from his playing days at Winston-Salem State from 10 years ago when all he seemed to do was catch touchdown passes.

But on May 14 at precisely he posted a picture of himself in his WSSU graduation gown along with his mom, Jackqulyn Alston, and his grandmother, Freda Alston. That’s the picture that Brantley says means more despite his glorious past on the field where he helped the Rams to the Division II national championship game in 2012.

In Brantley’s senior season in 2013 he tore his Achilles tendon after battling a high ankle sprain that limited him to just four games, and his football career was over. He left school after that year a few credits short of graduation, but over the last two years he fulfilled a promised to himself, his late grandfather, and the rest of his family.

"It's about changing my life," he said after going through graduation earlier this month at Joel Coliseum.

On Friday May 13th he walked across the stage to earn his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Individual Studies. That day wasn’t unlucky at all for the 31-year-old Brantley, one of the best wide receivers in school history.

“I was just thinking about my grandfather who passed away in 2016 and I had promised him I’d get that piece of paper,” Brantley said about his thoughts as he received his degree.

Since leaving WSSU Brantley held a variety of jobs but liked being a personal trainer helping high-school football players reach their potential. He also has a desire to be a football coach, but realized without a degree it would be hard to land a good job.

“It’s a maturity thing and I was focused on getting back to school and finishing,” Brantley said. “It’s funny but about an hour after I graduated I got a couple of job offers, and one of them is an assistant coach at a prep school down in Florida.”

Brantley said he remembers Coach Connell Maynor and the his assistant coaches talking all the time to players about life after football. One of them, John Eder, who was the offensive line coach and the co-offensive coordinator, would often say: “Someday there isn’t going to be anybody who wants you to play football anymore.”

Brantley said those are valuable lessons he learned even if it did take him awhile to understand those lessons.

“I wanted to change my life over these last couple of years and I’ve done that by earning the degree so I saved some money to pay for those classes and got it done,” said Brantley, who is tied for second in school history with 130 catches with Yancey Thigpen.

Brantley, who is second in school history behind Thigpen in touchdown catches with 25, was a two-time All-CIAA player and part of the 14-1 team that 10 years ago lost in the CIAA championship game to Valdosta State.

Since it’s been 10 years since the best football season in CIAA history, there will be plenty of those players who should start getting inducted into the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame at WSSU.

“I think it’s great,” Maynor said about Brantley earning his degree nine years after leaving WSSU. “I’ve always preached to my guys at Winston or Hampton or now at (Alabama) A&M don’t let the university use you it’s about getting that education and getting that degree.”

Because of his skill set, Brantley (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) had hoped to transfer to Division I after coming to WSSU but that never happened.

“Tehvyn was a great player for us but he did want to see what he could higher up but it never worked out and then he sort of slept on his books a little bit,” Maynor said. “But it’s good that he figured it out and made it a priority to graduate because that's going to help him in life.”

Maynor said that he heard Brantley wants to get into coaching and having a college degree will help.

“I think when you are young you feel like you can play football forever but you can’t,” Maynor said.

Throwing those touchdown passes to Brantley was quarterback Kam Smith, who is the offensive coordinator for the Rams.

Smith said seeing Brantley graduate was a “full circle moment.”

“You hear coaches talk about getting that degree and for him to stick it out and come back and make it happen shows he has discipline,” said Smith who played for three years at WSSU from 2010 through 2012 and threw a school-best 98 touchdown passes. “It’s a life accomplishment to get that degree so I’m happy for him.”

Brantley is looking forward to finding a job coaching football, and his life experiences around the game can only help.

“I’ve learned a lot since the ball stopped bouncing,” he said, “now I just want to teach kids that love the game of football as much as I do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.