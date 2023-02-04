Freshman K.C. Shaw’s late basket in regulation and then a dunk late in overtime helped lead Winston-Salem State to a 72-70 win over pesky St. Aug’s at Emery Gym in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams remained in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division and improved to 16-5 overall and 5-1 in division play. It was also the Rams' fourth win in a row.

The Falcons fell to 5-16 and 0-6 in division play.

Shaw tied the game with 46 seconds left on a layup in regulation. After a miss by St. Aug’s, the Rams got the rebound with 21 seconds to go and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. called timeout.

But Samage Teel turned the ball over with one second to go, and the game went into overtime.

After Shaw’s dunk — which was set up by a pass from Isaac Parson — the Rams led 70-68. With nine seconds left, DyQuavis Wilkins got a steal and Teel’s layup pushed the lead to four with five seconds to play. The Falcons got another basket to cut the margin to two.

Teel and Jaylon Gibson led the Rams with 17 points each, and Shaw had eight points as he went 4 for 4 from the field.

Jaylen Richard led the Falcons with 20 points, while George Jones and Nemo Johnson had 13 points each.

In the first half, the Falcons shot 46% to take a 32-28 halftime lead. The Rams shot just 31% from the field, and from 3-point range they were 3 of 11 through the first 20 minutes.

The Falcons had as much as a 10-point lead midway through the first half, but a late burst by the Rams cut the lead to four.

WSSU women come up short

Lauren Banks scored 33 points as Winston-Salem State’s women had no answer for her, as St. Aug’s won 91-80 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Banks was 11 of 21 shooting and 6 of 11 on 3-point attempts as the Falcons improved to 8-12 overall and 2-4 in the CIAA. Taniyah Greene added 17 points and Ariyanna Brown chipped in with 11 points.

The Rams had four players in double figures, with Amaya Tucker leading the way with 15 points. She got most of her points from the foul line. Tucker was 10 of 14 from the line. Hadiya Balser had 13 points and Velencia Carroll had 11 with Tania Wilkins scoring 10 points.

The Rams fell out of first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division, as their record dropped to 12-8 overall and 4-2 in the division.

Up next

The WSSU women and men will play their final home games at the Gaines Center on Thursday against Claflin, with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

Last week it was announced that their final home games against Livingstone on Feb. 18 have been moved to Joel Coliseum. Those games will start at 2 p.m. for the women and the men’s game at 4 p.m.