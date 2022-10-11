Freshman walk-on at WSSU one of the few bright spots for the winless Rams

Running back JahTwan Stafford couldn’t help but laugh when he was reminded how many yards he’s behind the great Richard Huntley of Winston-Salem State.

Stafford, a freshman walk-on for the Rams, is from the same small town of Monroe and he’s heard all the stores about Huntley. In the early 1990’s Huntley starred at WSSU and is the school’s leading rusher with 6,286 yards as he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in all four of his seasons. It’s a record that might never be broken.

“Yeah, I’ve got a long way to go but Richard’s the man in Monroe from his high school days, and was the man here at WSSU,” Stafford said about Huntley, who went on to play in the NFL and is in the CIAA Hall of Fame. “I don’t mind looking up to him and seeing what can be accomplished.”

The Rams have hit the skids this season and are winless after five games as they head into their first home game against Shaw on Saturday.

One of the few bright spots has been the play of Stafford, who was at Livingstone two seasons ago but didn’t see the field. After sitting out a year when COVID-19 hit, he decided to transfer and in August walked on to the team at WSSU.

During his time with the Rams he’s made the most of his opportunities in the run-first offense. He’s had 33 carries for 155 yards with one touchdown and he’s also made one catch for eight yards.

While Asa Barnes, a transfer from East Carolina, gets the bulk of the carries it’s been Stafford who is 5 foot 9 and 200 pounds, who has had several impressive runs.

“He surprised us in camp and just came in here with something to prove,” Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said. “He’s one of those downhill guys who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. He gives us a different look at that position and we like what we’ve seen so far.”

Stafford had a good showing in the 20-17 loss to Livingstone on Saturday. He knew several of his former teammates and took pictures with some of the Blue Bears on the field afterwards.

He ended up having his best game of the season with 11 carries for 74 yards, which were both career highs.

Massey said he remembers Stafford in preseason camp never giving an inch to anybody and that opened some eyes with the other coaches.

“He’s a talented young man and, you know, he came as a walk-on and a lot of times you don’t pay a lot attention to those guys but he was persistent,” Massey said. “And then it’s like ‘Well, let’s give this kid a shot.’ He wanted to show what he can do so we kept him in the rotation.”

Stafford was at Livingstone in 2019 but didn’t play, and then that spring semester COVID-19 hit and he left school. He was looking for a place to play and after the WSSU coaches contacted him it worked out.

“My dad (Stephen Thomas) played here in the early 2000’s so I knew all about Richard Huntley and WSSU,” Stafford said.

In 2012 when the Rams were making a run to the Division II national championship Jamaze Massey, who is also from Monroe, was a star receiver on that team. Massey went on to play in the CFL after he left WSSU and he just recently came back to school to earn his degree.

“I used to come to games and see Jamaze play,” Stafford said about that 2012 season when the Rams went 14-1. “So I’ve known about Winston-Salem State for a long time.”

Stafford loved his short time at Livingstone, and said he definitely wanted to continue his football career and his education at an HBCU.

“I’m majoring in Mass Communications and hoping to minor in African-American Studies,” he said.

While Barnes has been the workhorse for the Rams at running back, Stafford said he gives defenses a little something different.

“Asa and I were just talking about that the other day,” Stafford said. “He’s just so smooth when he runs and doesn’t look like he’s going that fast but he’s moving. I try to get to the outside a little more hoping that my speed gets me there.”

Stafford has met Huntley and they discussed Stafford playing at WSSU.

“Richard’s cool and we talked about a lot of things,” Stafford said.

As for being just 6,131 yards behind Huntley’s rushing total, Stafford smiled. “That’s a lot,” he said, “but Richard’s a legend and he put up some serious stats here.”