Freshmen Noah Marshall, David Eldridge making noise during preseason football camp at WSSU

As debuts go, it’s tough to top running back Noah Marshall’s first carry in an organized scrimmage at Winston-Salem State.

Marshall, a talented freshman and Mount Tabor graduate, took a handoff, found a crease in the line and went 75 yards for a touchdown.

And what was he thinking?

“When I saw it opened up I thought this can’t be possible so I just started running,” Marshall said.

And what was Coach Robert Massey’s initial thoughts when Marshall scored?

“I hope our secondary isn’t that slow," Massey said with a smile. "But truth be told, if we were in a real game he would have scored because that was a tremendous run."

Marshall, who played linebacker and running back for the Spartans and was a cog in their state championship season in his junior year, along with David Eldridge (West Forsyth) have been making plays this preseason for the Rams. Eldridge, who is also right out of high school, has settled in nicely on the defensive line.

If the Rams are serious about getting out of the middle of the pack in the CIAA, it’s going to be the young players who help them move up.

“These young kids are going to play,” Massey said. “We don’t have time to redshirt and stockpile them. It’s 'go' time, and those veteran players we have know it.”

Coming off a three-win season in 2021 Massey and his assistant coaches made some subtle changes for this season. They brought in more than 20 freshmen and several transfers that increased their roster by about 25.

“Our roster is bigger,” Massey said. “And with that being said we’ve taken a look at everything this preseason and those guys (Eldridge, Marshall, running back Trevon Hester who graduated from Page) are going to play.”

Welcome to college

Noah, who is a son of Laymarr Marshall and a former Duke star in the mid 1990's who is an assistant coach at Mount Tabor, wasn’t that heavily recruited. He’s 5-10 and 212 pounds of muscle and graduated with a 3.5 GPA but said his only solid offer came from WSSU.

“They wanted me,” Noah said.

He said it’s been a smooth transition and part of that is he can go home if he needs something quickly. But he also said he’s figuring things out on his own now that he’s an 18-year-old college freshman.

As for what his veteran teammates said to him during the short celebration after his touchdown run, Marshall said: “They were just excited for me and said 'welcome to college.'”

Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor isn’t surprised Marshall will get plenty of playing time in his first season at WSSU.

“What we did in practice was never enough and he’d work so hard before and after practice,” Brown said. “He’s a coaches’ son and I’ve known Noah since he was 5-years-old because he and his father and I have worked together for so long. I’m not surprised he’s doing well over there at Winston-Salem State. I know a lot of (Division I) schools missed out on this kid.”

Eldridge hungry for success

Eldridge, who is 6-1 and around 200 pounds, comes from a large family of 10 children and he’s the oldest boy. He jokes that his mom has to make a lot food every night for dinner.

“I’ve got five brothers and four sisters and I’m the oldest of the boys,” Eldridge said about his close family where his mom calls him ‘David Lee.’

Eldridge said he’s never had to eat fast at the dinner table to beat out siblings for food. “My mom makes enough so we all get plenty,” he said with a laugh.

Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth says Eldridge is humble because he comes from a great family. Three of his younger brothers are in the football program at West Forsyth meaning Snow will be coaching the Eldridge brothers for a long time.

“This has been a great experience so far and I’m loving it,” Eldridge said about his time at WSSU.

While the Rams have an experienced defensive line with Karon Jeter, Cam’Ron Perkins and Trevor Willard there’s room for Eldridge.

“I like what he’s been doing out there,” said Jeter, a former player at Mount Tabor who has already graduated but is playing his final year as a graduate student. “He’s picked up things really quick.”

Eldridge, who graduated West Forsyth with 3.1 GPA, is looking forward to this season and helping the Rams turn around their fortunes in the CIAA.

“I know football and I think that’s helped me in this transition,” Eldridge said. “I’ve picked up the speed pretty well because it’s different than high school.”

Eldridge plans on majoring in physical science and despite his young age talks like a veteran.

“I want to get my education and play football,” he said.