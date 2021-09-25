Full circle: Bill Hayes now has his name on the field at Bowman Gray Stadium

"Impact" is a word that’s thrown around a lot in the world of William “Bill” Hayes.
Hayes, a hall of fame football coach and athletics director, came full circle on Saturday afternoon at Bowman Gray Stadium thanks in large part to his impact on the world of HBCU football, the Boy Scouts and countless students from the many universities of which he’s been a part.
But none of his time as a coach matches the emotional level he’s shown through the years at Winston-Salem State.
“When I see my footprint, it makes me smile,” said Hayes, 78, an N.C. Central graduate who grew up a couple of football fields away from campus in Durham. “When I think about the day that I arrived here in 1975, I came to Winston Salem State and coach (Big House Gaines) sent me up to my office. And I asked the other coach who was there where my desk was, and he pulled out a drawer.
“So I’ve come from a desk drawer to having a field named after me.”
Thanks to the city of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State, the Bowman Gray Stadium grass turf was officially named Bill Hayes Field. It was a day that has been in the making since the mid-1970s when he arrived as WSSU’s football coach with nothing more than a dream and the clothes on his back.
After a stint as Wake Forest’s first Black assistant football coach, he jumped across town to take over a WSSU program that didn’t even have a weight room. He quickly elevated the program using dogged recruiting, an old-school approach and assistant coaches he could trust.
Among his highlights were back-to-back CIAA titles in 1977 and ’78 and another CIAA title before leaving for N.C. A&T, where he won three more MEAC titles and compiled 195 wins.
The field was officially dedicated on Friday night, an event which was sponsored by the city. On Saturday, however, approximately 20 former players from WSSU and A&T were there for support during the game with Elizabeth City State. There is also a statue of Hayes that will be placed in the stadium upon its completion next year.
A push from his former players at WSSU and A&T, Winston-Salem citizens and students he helped mentor throughout his career as a teacher and coach, helped get the field named.
Some of his impactful moments in Winston-Salem came in the early 1970s when he was an assistant at North Forsyth as part of head coach Colin Nifong’s staff. In 1971, with race relations simmering throughout Winston-Salem after the integration of schools, Hayes was a big part of keeping the peace at North Forsyth.
Ken Winfrey, the voice of WSSU who has known Hayes for 52 years, is a 1973 graduate of North Forsyth.
“They closed Atkins High School (which was a Black high school) and sent a large number of students to North,” Winfrey said. “I don’t think North was quite prepared for it because the school was overcrowded and there were riots, but then the football team won their only state championship, and that helped everybody come together.”
The Vikings beat High Point Central for the state championship that year, and it was on the same field at Bowman Gray Stadium that now bears Hayes' name.
“Bill was wonderful during those early 1970s, as he helped bring those North Forsyth students together,” Winfrey said. "Nothing brings folks together like winning a state championship."
Carolyn Hayes, who has been side by side with her husband for nearly 55 years of marriage, was all smiles at the pre-game ceremony. She said she was glad the city of Winston-Salem, which owns Bowman Gray Stadium, made the move to name the field after her husband.
“It’s a big day for Bill and I’m so happy for him,” Carolyn said. “He didn’t know if this was going to come to fruition, but today I asked him if he was nervous. And he said ‘Yes I am.’ ”
It was a great day for Hayes on a beautiful afternoon where, for a change, he didn’t tee it up and play a round of golf.
Carolyn was asked if Bill planned on playing golf on Sunday. “Actually, I don’t think he is because we have a birthday party to go to.”
Bill had his party on Saturday, reflecting on his hall of fame career one more time.
“This is humbling,” he said.
