Full circle: Bill Hayes now has his name on the field at Bowman Gray Stadium

"Impact" is a word that’s thrown around a lot in the world of William “Bill” Hayes.

Hayes, a hall of fame football coach and athletics director, came full circle on Saturday afternoon at Bowman Gray Stadium thanks in large part to his impact on the world of HBCU football, the Boy Scouts and countless students from the many universities of which he’s been a part.

But none of his time as a coach matches the emotional level he’s shown through the years at Winston-Salem State.

“When I see my footprint, it makes me smile,” said Hayes, 78, an N.C. Central graduate who grew up a couple of football fields away from campus in Durham. “When I think about the day that I arrived here in 1975, I came to Winston Salem State and coach (Big House Gaines) sent me up to my office. And I asked the other coach who was there where my desk was, and he pulled out a drawer.

“So I’ve come from a desk drawer to having a field named after me.”

Thanks to the city of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State, the Bowman Gray Stadium grass turf was officially named Bill Hayes Field. It was a day that has been in the making since the mid-1970s when he arrived as WSSU’s football coach with nothing more than a dream and the clothes on his back.