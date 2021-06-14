Full circle: E.P. Reese finds his surroundings as the newest member of the Dash very familiar

“I do have quite a legacy in my own family so I have to show out,” Reese said. “So hopefully I can do that here with the Dash.”

Since the Dash organization began in 2009 there are now two Winston-Salem natives who have played here, according to Ryan Manuel, the vice president of baseball operations. C.J. Beatty, a former star at N.C. A&T, played for the Dash in parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Manuel, who has been with the organization since 1999, says it’s surreal that Reese is now on the Dash. Ed Reese used to work security detail for the Dash from time to time for several years.

“I’ve known Ed for years and then I saw E.P. play when he was with the Rams and I thought that was cool because they played here at our stadium,” Manuel said. “But just having a guy on our roster from Winston is so cool.”

Getting his chance with the Dash

Now it’s Reese’s turn to see if he can produce in his hometown playing minor league baseball.

It was because of an injury to an outfielder last week that Reese got his chance and was moved to Winston-Salem. Manager Ryan Newman didn’t hesitate to put Reese, one of six outfielders on the roster, into the starting lineup on Sunday.