George Knox, a Winston-Salem State assistant athletics director, has been hired as athletics director at Shaw University.
Knox, also a WSSU graduate, will begin his role Sept. 1 and will succeed Alfonza L. Carter, who announced his retirement after two decades.
Knox brings over a decade of professional experience to this role, including a one-year stint as WSSU's interim director. Since 2015, Knox has served as WSSU's associate director of athletics and was in charge of compliance.
Knox is a former CIAA associate commissioner for external relations, managing the league's corporate partnerships.
“I will intently focus on the health and wellbeing of our players, their academic success, and helping them win," Knox said in a statement. "One of my top priories will be connecting with alumni, corporate partners and supporters as together we build on the program’s legacy and create a fresh path for winning.”
Knox has served on the NCAA Division II Basketball Regional Advisory Committee and on the NCAA Division II Tennis Regional Advisory Committee.
Knox, who earned his degree in sports management, went to WSSU to play football but was injured early in his career.
"I've always loved athletics and it's what guided me to Winston-Salem State," Knox said last year. "I knew I wanted to be in athletics after graduation, and that's what I've worked toward since leaving WSSU as a student."
