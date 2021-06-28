Hall of Fame bound: Bryce Sherman, former WSSU football player, heading to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame

After graduating from South Carolina, Coach Connell Maynor of the Rams was looking for some veteran help and got in touch with Sherman.

“Coach Maynor knew I had one more year of eligibility in football so I started work toward my masters there at WSSU,” Sherman said. “He wanted me to come be part of the puzzle his was putting together.”

That puzzle resulted in the best season in school and CIAA history with the 14-1 record, and the loss to Valdosta State in the national championship game in Florence, Alabama.

“It’s still fresh in my memory, but we had gone undefeated all season and then just come up short in that championship game,” Sherman said. “It was just a blessing to get to play my last season of football in my hometown.”

He was one of the top sprinters in the state during high school winning the state championship in the 50, 100 and 200 in his junior season. He also led the city with more than 1,700 yards rushing that fall as a running back.

He was also part of numerous state championships in several relays in both indoor and outdoor.