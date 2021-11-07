Here's a short list of possible candidates for the WSSU head football coaching job

Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU, will have her first major decision to make in hiring the school’s next head football coach.
Here is a list of possible candidates in no particular order.
Charlie Jackson
Thomas hired him at Kentucky State when she was AD there and he went 7-3 in 2019 in his first season. In 2018 Kentucky State had gone 0-10. He’s a former assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons and this season Kentucky State is 6-4 with one more game to play.
Tory Woodbury
One of the best quarterbacks to ever play at WSSU and is currently a scout with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s been an offensive coordinator at Delaware State and Johnson C. Smith and is a Winston-Salem native and a graduate of Glenn High School.
Kameron Smith
Current offensive coordinator who is the all-time leading passer in WSSU history. He’s also been an offensive coordinator at St. Aug’s and was an offensive assistant for Connell Maynor at Hampton.
Terrance Graves
Linebacker and special teams coach at Grambling State and is a 1994 WSSU graduate. He spent 15 seasons as an assistant at Southern working for Pete Richardson, a former head coach of the Rams.
Keith Henry
Former assistant coach at Wake Forest and Western Carolina and the father of K.J. Henry, a defensive lineman at Clemson. Keith was on Jim Grobe’s staff at Wake Forest which won the 2006 ACC title.
Marvin Bohannon Jr.
Current defensive coordinator and WSSU graduate, he’s one of the up-and-coming coaches in the CIAA. This year’s defense, except for the Chowan game, kept the Rams in every game they played. Like Woodbury he's a Winston-Salem native and a North Forsyth graduate.
Calvin Randall III
He’s the current offensive coordinator at Fayetteville State and is a WSSU graduate. The Broncos have taken many of WSSU’s assistants in recent years so this would reverse that trend. Randell is in his first season as offensive coordinator, and worked his way into the profession by being a student manager for Coach Kermit Blount at WSSU in the late 1990’s before being a graduate assistant.
Duane Taylor
He’s the left-handed version of Connell Maynor. Taylor is an assistant head coach for Maynor at Alabama A&M and is a former All-CIAA quarterback at Fayetteville State. Taylor was part of Maynor’s staff when the Rams got to the Division II national championship game in 2012, which seems like a long time ago.
Josh McGee
Current Reagan High School football coach who is the third-leading passer in WSSU history. McGee has built a consistent winner at the high-school level. He played for Kermit Blount at WSSU after walking-on from West Forsyth High School where as a true freshman he helped guided the Rams to the CIAA championship game in 2001.
Bill Hayes
He would certainly spice things up a bit over at WSSU, but the 78-year-old Hayes isn’t coming off the golf course anytime soon.
336-727-4081