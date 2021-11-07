Here's a short list of possible candidates for the WSSU head football coaching job

Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU, will have her first major decision to make in hiring the school’s next head football coach.

Here is a list of possible candidates in no particular order.

Charlie Jackson

Thomas hired him at Kentucky State when she was AD there and he went 7-3 in 2019 in his first season. In 2018 Kentucky State had gone 0-10. He’s a former assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons and this season Kentucky State is 6-4 with one more game to play.

Tory Woodbury

One of the best quarterbacks to ever play at WSSU and is currently a scout with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s been an offensive coordinator at Delaware State and Johnson C. Smith and is a Winston-Salem native and a graduate of Glenn High School.

Kameron Smith

Current offensive coordinator who is the all-time leading passer in WSSU history. He’s also been an offensive coordinator at St. Aug’s and was an offensive assistant for Connell Maynor at Hampton.

Terrance Graves