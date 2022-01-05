Here's what Coach Robert Massey says will be needed to make WSSU football viable again in the CIAA

Robert Massey, with the interim label removed as the Winston-Salem State head football coach, has a bounce in his step even while wearing a mask to combat another wave of COVID-19.
Massey's instructions from athletics director Etienne Thomas and Chancellor Elwood Robinson are simple: Make the tradition-rich Rams relevant again in football.
Since winning the 2016 CIAA title, when Massey had been hired to coach defensive backs, the Rams haven’t been contenders in league play with Fayetteville State dominating the Southern Division. Massey was the interim head coach in the 2019 and 2021 seasons, when the Rams went 7-12.
Massey’s message to players on a video call was clear.
“I told them 60% of you guys are coming back, so this is the team as of now and I said we’ve got to get better this spring and they understood the message,” Massey said.
His other message to administration after signing the four-year contract worth $90,000 a year was this: “It’s about R&R, and that’s recruiting and resources,” Massey said. “That’s how you win in college football.”
Massey sat down with the Journal in his office at Bowman Gray Stadium to discuss the future of WSSU football.
Q: What is your vision for the WSSU football program?
A: “My vision is simple: To get back to winning conference championships and be in the Division II national playoffs with the goal of trying to win a national championship.”
Q: How can you make the Rams a contender again in the CIAA?
A: “As crazy as this sounds you go back and look at this past season and we won three games in the conference. And if we open the offense up in the very beginning, where we did the last five games, I think we have a better season…. So we were trending in the right direction toward the end of the season. And we were a few players away, and a lot of those players were injured that we depended on.”
Q: How much easier is it to recruit without the interim title?
A: “It’s so much easier. Now having four years and being able to go into some of the kids’ homes and offer a scholarship is a lot easier than saying I've got six months to get this thing done. As a parent you look for stability for your child, and that's what we can now give our recruits.”
Q: How do you combat the negative criticism on social media when you were named the head coach?
A: “All I can say is this, when you look at the teams that have success it’s R&R – resources and recruiting. I'm a pretty good defensive backs coach, and I'm a decent D coordinator. I've been on some championship teams as an assistant, not as the head coach. Resources are the issue. We’ll answer that question within the next year.”
Q: What’s the biggest challenge you see in making the Rams a contender in the Southern Division?
A: “We are putting together a pretty good staff, and we are hiring two more assistants, but it’s about getting better ballplayers. That’s what you have to do in this business.”
Q: How big of a deal is it to play in Canton, Ohio, against Central State on Sept. 4?
A: “This is a big deal especially when you consider it’s the Sunday after everybody plays on that Saturday. Everybody will be watching us and we will have a good product to watch, and it’s a good start to the season for us.”
Q: What will the spring roster look like in terms of experience?
A: “We’re going to recruit some of the guys who were sort of on the fence about leaving because they’ve graduated but have another year to play. But some of them have the extra year because of COVID so we’ll see how that shapes up as to our spring roster.”
Q: What about mid-season players transferring in: How many are you expecting to join the team for spring semester?
A: “We’ve got about six right now that we hope to add but it won’t be official until the first day of classes once they enroll…. We’re looking for offensive line help, running back and wide receiver and quarterback. We want to put ourselves into position where we have competition up and down the roster.”
Q: Are any players coming back that you thought might move on?
A: “Both of the Graves brothers (Dominique and Kendyl) have graduated, but they are really good football players. I’d love to have those guys back but they are also looking at moving on so we’ll see. Deiontae Jones has the ability to come back and I think he will, and Kalen Allen has another year so we’ll see how those kinds of situations unfold.”
Q: Will there be movement in your staff this spring? I know you like the young guys, offensive coordinator Kam Smith and defensive coordinator Marvin Bohannon Jr.?
A: “We will try and bring in another offensive guy and also a linebackers coach so Coach Bohannon can focus more on the defensive backs. We want to have five full-time assistants, and that’s one more than we had because like I said it’s about resources and this will be much better because then players can have that coach overlooking one position. I really think that helps the overall team.”
Q: How important was it for you to start that scholarship in your mom’s name, the Annie Belle Massey Scholarship?
A: “That was real big and (the WSSU administration) didn’t know anything about that until I announced it at the press conference. At the end of the day to be able to help somebody you don’t even know get an education is something I believe in. That’s why I wanted to get it going with me donating $10,000 of my own money for this. It shows that I’m invested in this program and this school, so I’m glad we started it.”
