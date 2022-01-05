Here's what Coach Robert Massey says will be needed to make WSSU football viable again in the CIAA

Q: What about mid-season players transferring in: How many are you expecting to join the team for spring semester?

A: “We’ve got about six right now that we hope to add but it won’t be official until the first day of classes once they enroll…. We’re looking for offensive line help, running back and wide receiver and quarterback. We want to put ourselves into position where we have competition up and down the roster.”

Q: Are any players coming back that you thought might move on?

A: “Both of the Graves brothers (Dominique and Kendyl) have graduated, but they are really good football players. I’d love to have those guys back but they are also looking at moving on so we’ll see. Deiontae Jones has the ability to come back and I think he will, and Kalen Allen has another year so we’ll see how those kinds of situations unfold.”

Q: Will there be movement in your staff this spring? I know you like the young guys, offensive coordinator Kam Smith and defensive coordinator Marvin Bohannon Jr.?