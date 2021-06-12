Hometown hero: Winston-Salem native E.P. Reese expected to join the Dash this weekend

E.P. Reese, a Winston-Salem native and former Winston-Salem State star, has been called up by the Chicago White Sox organization and will get a chance to play in his hometown.

Reese, 23, is expected to join the Winston-Salem Dash this weekend after being signed by the White Sox as a free agent in mid-May.

He was spending time at extended spring training in Arizona when he got the call to report to Winston-Salem.

The Dash is scheduled to play on Sunday against Greenville after losing 5-1 on Friday night. They are also scheduled to play on Saturday night but it was expected that Reese will be in uniform on Sunday, according to his father, Ed.

Reese, a North Davidson graduate, is very familiar with Truist Stadium having played a season there for WSSU in 2019. The Rams, who ended their baseball program for financial reasons after the 2019 season, played their home games at Truist Stadium.

Reese, who was drafted in the 25th round in the 2019 Major League Draft by Houston, played 32 games with the Astros rookie league team but in March of 2020 because of the pandemic he was out of a job.