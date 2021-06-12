Hometown hero: Winston-Salem native E.P. Reese will join the Dash this weekend

E.P. Reese, a Winston-Salem native and former Winston-Salem State star, has been called up by the Chicago White Sox organization and will get a chance to play in his hometown.

Reese, 23, is will join the Winston-Salem Dash this weekend after being signed by the White Sox as a free agent in mid-May.

"I’m so excited to be back in the Carolinas playing the sport I love and in front of family and friends," he said via text on Saturday afternoon. "The Chicago White Sox organization has giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m going to take full advantage of it."

He was spending time at extended spring training in Arizona when he got the call to report to Winston-Salem.

The Dash is scheduled to play on Sunday against Greenville after losing 5-1 on Friday night. They are also scheduled to play on Saturday night but it was expected that Reese could be in uniform on Sunday.

Reese, a North Davidson graduate, is very familiar with Truist Stadium having played a season there for WSSU in 2019. The Rams, who ended their baseball program for financial reasons after the 2019 season, played their home games at Truist Stadium.