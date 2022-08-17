Hybrid defensive player Deiontae Jones planning on making his final season count at WSSU

When you transfer from a rival school to Winston-Salem State and it happens to be N.C. A&T it’s not always easy.

For Deiontae Jones, who is in his second season with the Rams, it’s gone a little smoother. Sure, he still has a couple of gold and blue Aggie color t-shirts but he doesn’t wear them around campus.

“It’s mostly red and sometimes I go back to A&T and get some work in,” Jones said, “so I’ll wear something with A&T on it but it’s not very often.”

Jones, who earned his degree in physical education from WSSU this past spring and will play his final season taking graduate classes, doesn’t really have a position on defense. He’s a hybrid who can play linebacker, cornerback, rover and even a little free safety.

Coach Robert Massey laughed when asked if he’s seen Jones in any A&T t-shirts.

“He doesn’t wear that A&T stuff because he’s a Winston guy now,” said Massey, an N.C. Central graduate. “He’s bought in, and we don’t have to worry about all that Aggie mess. I don’t know what he did with his A&T gear. I hope he put it all on eBay.”

All kidding aside it will be up to Jones to do even better than last season if the Rams are hoping to improve on their 3-6 record from 2021. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds he has speed and is not afraid to go after a running back.

He had three interceptions last season to lead the Rams and was second on the team in tackles with 40.

“One of the things he brings is experience,” Massey said. “He’s got a full grasp of the defense that we run so he helps the young guys because he can play linebacker, rover or a free safety and he understands all those positions. He can get guys lined up because he’s got that knowledge.”

Defensive coordinator Markus McElveen will use Jones all over the field playing to his strengths.

“I feel like I just have to make sure I don’t force a play and just play my game,” Jones said. “I have to make sure of my responsibility out there on every play. I’m everywhere. You line me up and I’m going to play.”

Jones, 24, is one of the older players on the Rams and says he’s fine with being a team leader. He says with so many younger players (22 freshmen) it’s important to send a message early in preseason camp.

“I’ve got to know the whole defense and I’m ready for it,” Jones said. “Right now I try to lead by example and I feel like we sort of had a downfall with the defense last season. We needed to establish the rules for our team and make sure we are all abiding by those rules.”

Massey said a lot of times in practice they will make sure a few younger players are on the field at the same time on defense with Jones.

“We’ll put the younger guys in there with him so he can direct them and make sure they are lining up the correct way,” Massey said.

Last season in Jones’ first year with the Rams they started out 0-4, then won three in a row, before dropping their final two games of the season.

“I know what to expect now,” Jones said about his final season of college football.

As for how the defense is shaping up he’s not about to start throwing around compliments just yet.

“I feel like we have a ‘B’ right now so we can get better,” Jones said about giving out a grade. “We need to focus on the little things and we are getting things in for our defense now so everybody can be on the same page.”