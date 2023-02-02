SALISBURY – The ongoing evolution of Isaac Parson at Winston-Salem State reached new heights last weekend in an overtime victory in the cauldron known as New Trent Gym on the historic campus of Livingstone College.

Parson was the glue that kept the Rams together in an exciting 88-83 win.

Sure, he had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists but his defense and his moxie paid huge dividends. He only had one turnover in 38 minutes, a testament to his maturity and his belief in his teammates.

“That boy just works all the time,” said his backcourt mate Samage Teel, who like Parson is a redshirt sophomore. “He’s in the gym, he’s always trying to get better and that’s just his nature.”

Earlier this season, after the Rams' only home loss to Virginia Union, it was Parson who missed some crucial free throws. About 45 minutes later, still in his uniform after the Gaines Center had cleared out, he was at the free-throw line, taking more shots.

Parson, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Kinston, plays with a chip on his shoulder in large part because he was overlooked at the Division I level. He had a broad smile when asked about that slight coming out of Kinston High School.

“Winston wanted me and that’s all that matters, so when I committed here, I was going to give it my all each and every day,” Parson said. “Coach (Cleo Hill, Jr.) promised us we’d win a CIAA title and that’s the road we are on right now. We’re playing well as a team and that’s how you win titles.”

Lance Beckwith, an assistant coach for the Rams, said the light has turned on for the 21-year-old Parson this season.

“It’s just his leadership that’s come into focus a lot more,” Beckwith said. “He’s done a good job of it on the court and off the court.”

Teel said when it comes to gathering off the court for different activities, there’s no one player that leads it.

“We all just kind of hang together and I think that helps us when we are in games,” Teel said. “There’s a spirit about this team that we’re all in this together.”

One of the luxuries Parson had was that when he first arrived at WSSU, it was the COVID-19 season and the Rams didn’t play any games. This allowed Parson and Teel both to get acclimated to college in the classroom.

“Isaac’s on the Dean’s List and is majoring in accounting, so he takes his studies seriously,” Hill said. “I just can’t say enough about his leadership and you asked what the biggest difference in him this season from last season, and it has to be leadership.”

What might be underrated is Parson’s shooting ability, but a look at his statistics shows he’s improved tremendously. He made the All-CIAA rookie team at the end of last season while shooting just 34% on 3-pointers. He’s upped that to 49% this season.

Parson averaged 9.3 points per game last season but has increased that to 11.8 points per game this season. The Rams, who play at St. Aug's on Saturday at 4 p.m., are 15-5 and on a three-game winning streak, and are ranked ninth in the latest Atlantic Region poll. That's the poll which decides who gets into the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Parson was a three-time All-Conference player at Kinston, and said he grew up idolizing Brandon Ingram, Josh Dawson and Dory Hines.

“I’m just trying to represent the 252,” Parson said referring to Kinston’s area code.

When the Rams escaped with the win at New Trent Gym on Saturday it was Parson leading them to the locker room that included a police escort. He summed it up best about what the win meant to him.

"It's not easy to win here," he said, "but we stuck together and got it done."