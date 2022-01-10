Isaac Parson's clutch 3-pointer with three seconds left lifts WSSU to win over Elizabeth City State

“The road is the road,” Hill said about gutting out the CIAA win on the road. “It’s just tough but those two freshmen (Parson and Teel) just continue to work and produce.”

Despite going just 17 of 31 on free-throw attempts, the Rams still managed to win the game.

Hill said he went with his most versatile five players down the stretch which meant Hicklin, who has played a lot of point guard, was playing in the post. And Fennell was playing at power forward even though he’s only 6 foot 4.

“It’s a different era and there’s no dominant guys really in the post but I just can’t say enough about our core guys who were feeling it a little bit in the first half,” Hill said. “Coach (Ricky) Wilson reminded me they were playing their third game in five days and we were flat. But they did enough and fought back, so I’m just happy.”

Aryn Gibson led the way for the Vikings with 17 points and Jahmious Barnhill added 13 points and Jayden Beloti chipped in with 11.

Hill said that Parson works on his jump shot a lot and most mornings when Hill comes into his office he can hear somebody getting up some shots.